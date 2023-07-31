Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

To quote the Jonas Brothers, “You feel like summer, baby, heating up my body.” Clearly Nick, Joe and Kevin wrote that song about the month of June. Once August rolls around, the summer heat is hot in all the wrong ways! We only want to wear dresses in the warmest weather, but certain styles cling to our body like cellophane. So, we went on a mission to find frocks that will keep you cool as temperatures keep rising.

These 21 dresses are all under $21! Bask in the sunshine and beat the heat in these breezy sundresses that won’t stick to you like Saran wrap.

Mini Dresses

1. This short-sleeve button-up chiffon dress is flowy, floral and flattering — originally $36, now just $12!

2. Pretty in pink! Unleash your inner Barbie with this bright pink sleeveless shirt dress with a collar and waist belt — originally $29, now just $19!

3. Did you know you can score Gap garments on Amazon? This short-sleeve striped mini dress is comfy and soft for summer — originally $50, now just $20!

4. Covered in Swiss dots, this short-sleeve chiffon frock is fitting for any special occasion — just $12!

5. Let your shoulders breathe in this off-the-shoulder sundress! It’s flirty and flowy for a hot date — just $20!

6. We’re shocked that this tiered floral sundress costs less than the price of a movie ticket! Such a lovely look for summer — just $12!

7. Twirl your heart out in this tiered babydoll dress with a halter neckline! Available in a variety of colors — just $20!

Midi Dresses

8. This color-block high-low midi dress is perfect for vacation! Plus, it comes with pockets — just $12!

9. Featuring a high side slit, V-neckline and 3/4-length sleeves, this belted boho wrap dress is effortlessly cool — just $16!

10. Adorned with crochet trim, this short-sleeve floral dress is lightweight and loose — just $16!

11. White is our go-to shade for summer! We’re wild about this white button-down tiered midi dress — just $12!

12. If you want to look presentable without perspiring, shop this tie-strap tiered midi dress — originally $20, now just $19!

13. This short-sleeve button-down midi dress is ideal for the office — originally $30, now just $19!

14. Flow into fall in this navy blue short-sleeve V-neck midi dress —just $13!

Maxi Dresses

15. A maxi dress with a smocked bodice, flutter sleeves and pockets?! Sign Us up — originally $35, now just $19!

16. This one-shoulder cutout maxi dress is sultry and stylish — just $19!

17. Complete with a high-low ruffled hem and a tie V-neck, this strapless maxi dress is fabulously flattering — originally $43, now just $20!

18. Give the cold shoulder on a hot day in this one-shoulder Swiss dot chiffon maxi dress! “For hot, humid weather this is my go-to,” one shopper said — just $20!

19. This smocked tank maxi dress with a high-low hem will help with air flow in the heat — just $20!

20.Take this tie-strap smocked maxi dress from the beach to a barbecue — just $20!

21. Vibrant and versatile, this floral sundress shows off a hint of skin with a tasteful peephole — just $20!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: