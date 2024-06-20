Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The number one rule of wedding guest dressing is to never wear white or outshine the bride. However (and I think any bride would agree), you should still come to the wedding looking your absolute best. And for many of Us, that means having a stellar wedding guest dress.

Contrary to popular opinion, looking your absolute best does not have to blow your budget. I mean, going to weddings is expensive anyhow, considering the gift, the travel accommodations, the bachelorette parties, etc., so you might as well save where you can. That’s why we rounded up six chic summer wedding guest dresses from Rent the Runway so you can get designer style at a fraction of the cost.

If you haven’t already been introduced, Rent the Runway is a clothing subscription service that allows you to rent designer styles for much, much less (up to 90% off) than their original price tag. You can do one-time rentals for one big event (such as a wedding) for four or eight days, depending on how long you need it for. We recommend checking out the various subscriptions too.The 10-item subscription plan is 40% off through June 21!

You simply pick out the piece or pieces at the size that you want, pick the dates you need them for and watch as they show up, dry cleaned, at your doorstep.

These dresses below will make you look your best but also feel your best thanks to the endless compliments you’ll receive. Below, we’ve included everything from formal styles for black tie weddings, but also casual, laid-back styles for more relaxed dress codes or outdoor weddings. But in case these aren’t your style, there have hundreds more designer styles on RTR’s site just waiting to make an appearance at your next wedding — or even for casual occasions like grabbing coffee!

L’idée Cheri Gown

For Black Tie Affairs: Bring a little disco fever to the black tie function with this pink and pleated Cheri Gown by L’idée that features a retro pleated design, halter neck and cinched waist.

Simhkai Silas Midi Dress

For the Minimalist: A wedding doesn’t mean you have to abandon your style for extra color. In fact, minimalists can maintain their true essence in this Simhkai Silas Midi Dress that includes a clean-line style, drop waist silhouette and comfortable cotton and viscose fabric blend.

Maje Floral Sleeveless Midi Dress

For the Outdoor Wedding: Match the enchanting vibes of an outdoor wedding with this cute (but chic) floral midi dress by Maje that has a flattering ruched waist detail, silhouette-slimming design and side slit.

Beare Park Strapless Midi Dress

Don’t Know What to Wear? You absolutely can’t go wrong with a simple LBD like this one by Beare Park that has a sleek strapless design, a structured silhouette and a mid-weight wool-silk blend fabric.

Delfi Collective Nicole Gown

For the Destination Wedding: A destination wedding is an invitation to travel but also to have more fun with your dress. If it’s a tropical location, as many are, check out this sunset-style gown by Delfi collective that has a pink and orange ombré fabric, spaghetti straps and a pleated design.

Ieena for Mac Duggal Floral Ruffle Detail Midi Dress

For the Boho Wedding: Make a boho bride proud of your dress pick with this midi dress by Ieena for Mac Duggal that features gorgeous flower embroidery, cute ruffle details and a cinched waist.