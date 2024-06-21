Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you find yourself constantly trying to find something to wear, try adding dresses to your wardrobe. Along with being comfortable and convenient, dresses simplify the process of putting together outfits. That’s a huge plus on days when you’re heading out into hot, hazy and humid weather.

Nordstrom has so many dreamy summer dresses on sale right now. From classic shirt dresses to whimsical styles for date nights, Nordstrom’s sale section has a well-rounded collection of styles to shop from. We compiled a list of red-hot Nordstrom summer dresses on sale to help you beat the heat this summer. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Take Up to 57% Off Mango

Our Absolute Favorite: Slanted stripes are so flattering, and that’s just one reason why we love this off-the-shoulder dress. The contrasting shades of blue and shoulder ties are close follow-ups!

Check out all Mango products on sale at Nordstrom here!

2. Take Up to 60% Off Moon River

Our Absolute Favorite: If you love subtle accents, you’ll want to add this dress to your cart ASAP! This all-black number has sleek straps and a pop of lace along the neckline that adds a touch of sass!

Check out all Moon River products on sale at Nordstrom here!

3. Take Up to 64% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: Flowy baby doll dresses are a chic way to beat the heat. This denim mini has unique embroidery and stitching for a Western-inspired flare!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!

4. Take Up to 61% Off En Saison

Our Absolute Favorite: Since we’re on the subject of baby doll dresses, this white mini has ruffle short sleeves and contrasting pops of black stitch work!

Check out all En Saison products on sale at Nordstrom here!

5. Take Up to 62% Off Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite: Celebrate your inner rich mom with this luxurious linen-blend midi dress. It has an embroidered sweetheart neckline and ladder stitching throughout!

Check out all Madewell products on sale at Nordstrom here!

6. Take Up to 60% Off Sweaty Betty

Our Absolute Favorite: Toss this roomy high-low dress on as soon as you wrap your summertime workouts!

Check out all Sweaty Betty products on sale at Nordstrom here!

7. Take Up to 61% Off Chelsea28

Our Absolute Favorite: This dreamy dress has a statement-making print and slimming ruching that shapes and accentuates curves!

Check out all Chelsea28 products on sale at Nordstrom here!

8. Take Up to 60% Off Nobody’s Child

Our Absolute Favorite: Want to conceal your arms? This airy green dress has puff sleeves that stop just below the elbow!

Check out all Nobody’s Child products on sale at Nordstrom here!

9. Take Up to 61% Off MelloDay

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look like you picked this black dress right out of a garden. It has so many red and green flowers placed throughout!

Check out all MelloDay products on sale at Nordstrom here!

10. Take Up to 63% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things short and sweet in this silky black midi!

Check out all Steve Madden products on sale at Nordstrom here!

11. Take Up to 30% Off River Island

Our Absolute Favorite: This long-sleeved dress is a great choice for shoppers who are always cold. It has a keyhole cutout at the back and comes in a beautiful green shade!

Check out all River Island products on sale at Nordstrom here!

12. Take Up to 43% Off Nasty Gal

Our Absolute Favorite: Luxe alert! This chiffon maxi has fluffy ruffles and a dreamy floral print design!

Check out all Nasty Gal products on sale at Nordstrom here!

13. Take Up to 70% Off CeCe

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no need to choose in between floral print, ruffles and off-the-shoulder details because this dress has it all!

Check out all CeCe products on sale at Nordstrom here!

14. Take Up to 60% Off Bleu by Rod Beattie

Our Absolute Favorite: This sheer shirt dress is the ultimate poolside accessory!

Check out all Bleu by Rod Beattie products on sale at Nordstrom here!