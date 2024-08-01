Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When I was growing up I always thought it was weird that my mom cared so much about little household things like door trimmings, cabinetry and especially laundry. Truth be told, all of the above bored eight-year-old me to death, but especially laundry items like hampers. I mean, it’s just a place to throw your dirty clothes, right? Wrong. After 27 years, I finally realized just how important it is to own a functional, streamlined hamper thanks to Nori.

I can’t say that I was super interested in getting a new hamper before coming across the Nori Laundry Hamper, but let’s just say I was long past due for something new. (Although I hate to admit it, I had been using the same ratty laundry bag I bought for college nine years ago.) Once I moved into my first solo apartment, that aforementioned laundry bag became such an eyesore. While I hated looking at the bag, I wasn’t dead set on getting rid of it until stumbled upon the Nori Laundry Hamper totally by accident.

Get the Nori Laundry Hamper at Amazon!

What initially caught my eye was the textured canvas exterior that completely fit the vibe of my new bedroom — to give you a visual, it feels like a spa with sage green walls and rattan furniture — and the tall, slim shape that would easily fit anywhere in my space. (When you live in New York, every inch counts!) The aesthetics alone are what made me want the hamper, but once I received it, it was the smart functional features that totally made me fall in love.

The Nori Laundry Hamper arrived totally flat and was a cinch to assemble — it took mere seconds to unfold and pop into place. When fully put together, the lid stays securely shut courtesy of a magnetic closure that keeps odors trapped inside (AKA my room never smells like my gym clothes). Plus, while the the interior looks just as nice as the exterior, it’s also wipeable and stain resistant and houses a handy storage pouch to keep all of my laundry needs like pods, dryer balls and coins for the machine at the ready when I need them most.

One of the things I hated most about doing laundry was lugging my heavy bag over my shoulders. Luckily, I never have to do that again because the Nori Hamper also has wheels that attach to the bottom! The brand really thought of everything. I’m happy with one for the moment, but if I want to get another, I appreciate that they’ll be able to magnetically snap together for a cohesive appearance and easier separation when it comes to laundry day.

Now, I know the price might seem absurd for a hamper, but from my own experience — and the fact that the Nori Hamper has only earned five-star reviews so far — it is well worth the price. “The Nori Hamper is AMAZING and I can’t believe I waited so long,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “Not only is it well made and clearly well thought out with the attachable wheels and the way it can fully collapse, it’s BEAUTIFUL and something I am actually really proud to display in my home. Going to buy a second one for my partner! I wish I bought it sooner.”

Did I ever think I’d be obsessed with a hamper? No, but I’m not mad about it. When people come over, it’s one of the first things I show them because it’s so darn pretty. Now I feel like I’ve finally crossed the threshold into adulthood. Who knew all I needed was a stylish, functional hamper to feel that way?

