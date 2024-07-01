Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is such a dreamy time. Breezy air and sunny skies are a recipe for good vibes and relaxation. One of the things we love most about the summer is stocking up on a signature scent to last Us from Memorial Day until Labor Day. If you’re on the hunt for a perfume to spritz while you’re out and about this summer, Noteworthy has you covered!

Noteworthy is a special brand because it helps shoppers discover their signature scent. It all starts with a quiz. Noteworthy developed a fragrance-finding algorithm to create a recommendation engine of scents that have an almost 90% success rate. The popular fragrance brand gained notoriety with the launch of the limited edition n,415 fragrance in 2023. The new release was such a hit with shoppers that Noteworthy brought it back just in time for summer.

If you’re looking for a new scent, n,415 is a great place to start. This juicy fragrance has a combination of fig, freesia and wood for a sweet scent that will instantly transport you to paradise. Inspired by the sunny coastal region of Alicante, Spain, n,415 has the perfect balance of notes. It has sweet top notes of dewy fig leaves, calypsone and a medley of citrus orpurs. The middle notes include fig nectar, Egypt geranium orpur and sheer freesia. Lastly, the the fragrance has fig wood, Haitian vetiver orpur and cedarwood Virginia orpur as bottom notes.

Wondering if it lives up to the hype? Shoppers can’t help but rave about the rich fragrance. One shopper raved, “[It] smells like eating biscuits slathered in fig jam and drizzled with honey while taking a bubble bath in a luscious greenhouse.” Another shopper agreed. “It is soft and rich at the same time. Fig is fresh and naturally sweet,” they shared. One reviewer even said they would “take a bath in it” if they could. “It is so soft and lovely. Sometimes I spritz it on before bed so I can enjoy the scent while falling asleep,” the reviewer shared.

Ready to upgrade your fragrance collection? Grab this summer-friendly scent to elevate your beauty routine this summer. Just be prepared for endless compliments.

