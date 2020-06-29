This Brand New Tie-Dye Tee Will Have the Sunset Jealous of Your Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Need a piece to really up your style game for the summer of 2020? It’s not too late to make it happen. Plus, one stellar outfit will be enough to cement you as style icon of the season in the minds of friends and passersby. Even an at-home selfie thrown up on the ‘Gram will do the trick!

It all comes back to having the right piece. We’re not even getting fancy here. We’re talking an everyday tee you can wear while running errands if you want to. It just so happens to be elevated enough, visually, to catch every style lover’s eye around. Okay, enough with the vague description. To cut right to the chase, we’re saying you need to check out this tie-dye tee from Amazon!

Get the NSQTBA Tie-Dye T-Shirt With Pocket for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This tee, which was just recently launched, is lightweight, breathable and soft, with a little bit of stretch for good measure. It has a V-neckline and a patch pocket, as well as cuffed short sleeves and a longer-reaching hem that falls below the hips. It also has a generous fit that drapes loosely over the body to get you that easy, breezy summer look and feel!

This NSQTBA tee fits the same as your other favorite warm weather tees, but when it comes to the visual design, it’s out of this world in every variety. There are six variations available right now, with a few classic tie-dye styles and a few more modern styles with a gradient, ombré design. It’s like a sunrise or sunset, but the color never fades away!

The tie-dye trend never truly went away, but it managed to make a big resurgence for 2020, and it’s going full steam ahead right now. These tees are a flawless, mess-free way to stay on top of the trend, and they offer themselves up to so many outfit possibilities. Keep it simple with denim shorts or jeans, or take advantage of the looser fit and try one swaying loosely over a pair of biker shorts!

Of course, this tee is also cozy enough to act as loungewear, partnering with a pair of cotton leggings or sweats. In fact, it will even transform your loungewear to be worthy of a day out and about! As if we weren’t sold before, we definitely are now!

