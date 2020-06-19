This Wear Everywhere T-Shirt Is Softer Than Your Favorite Silk Robe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our favorite T-shirts always tend to be ones we’ve had for years. The fabric wears over time in the best way possible, and they become softer and more comfortable. It’s hard to replicate this unique feeling, but what if we told you that we found a brand new top that triumphs over your fave worn-in tee?

It may sound too good to be true, but we think we’ve found a winner in the T-shirt softness category. Amazon shoppers are saying that these basic tees feel incredible — right out of the box! Even the pickiest of fashionistas claim that they immediately fell head over heels for this shirt.

While T-shirts as basic as these ones from NSQTBA tend to look very similar, they are not all on the same level. No one wants a tee that has a scratchy, unpleasant feel — and that’s very often what you get! Luckily, we can assure you that NSQTBA’s version of the staple is the exact opposite. The material feels like a stretchy silk blend, and it’s downright soothing against the skin.

Amazon reviewers note that the material is durable and thick, and they could instantly tell it’s a quality tee. Shoppers who have experienced difficulty finding a tee with a suitable length finally met their match. It has a longer hemline, so if you like the look and feel of longer tees, this is the pick for you.

These top-rated shirts have a flattering V-neck and a pocket square on the left side of the chest area. They fit loose and baggy, and you can go up or down a size depending on the vibe that you’re after. No surprise here: These tees also come in a staggering amount of color and print options! According to the reviews, you’ll want to order more than just one — so feel free to experiment with as many new hues and bold patterns as possible. With everything from tropical to tie-dye, narrowing these down is going to be a tough task!

