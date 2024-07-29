Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Where would we be without our best friends? They provide a listening ear whenever we’re feeling down and they make Us smile whenever we’re in need. Spending time with our gal pals tops the list of our favorite things to do (right after date night, of course). If you’re planning to spend time with your squad of besties this summer, Nuuly and TodayTix are helpful tools to figure out what you want to do, and more importantly, what you want to wear during your next girls’ night out.

Related: Got Broadway Fever? Use Nuuly and TodayTix for Date Nights Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Date night is our favorite night of the week, especially during the summer. What better way to bask in the beautiful weather than getting all glammed up for a night […]

Looking to plan a fun night out on the town with your crew? Head straight to TodayTix. The ticketing app has a detailed list of theatre tickets in cities like New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney and more! Whether you want to check out new shows that won big at the Tony Awards, like Stereophonic, or catch up on classic iterations, like The Lion King, TodayTix has got you covered! Use code USWEEKLYTT10 for $10 off a minimum order of $250. Eligible for first-time purchasers only and excludes gift cards.

Get a Nuuly subscription for just $98 a month and use the code RENT1515 for $15 off your first two months. Click here to learn more about TodayTix!

Once you get your Broadway tickets squared away, it’s time to find something cute to wear. That’s where Nuuly comes in! Get ready to feel like a supermodel! The clothing rental service allows members to rent up to six items from more than 400 glamorous brands for just $98 a month. You’ll be ready to pose for selfies with your bestie, courtesy of trendy retailers like Free People, ASTR The Label and Anthropologie (just a few of the brands fashionistas can check out). Best of all? The pieces cover a wide range of style trends, and they’re all available in inclusive sizes, including petite to plus-size and maternity.

Need some inspo for outfits to wear to a Broadway play with your bestie? Scroll ahead for chic outfits to wear on your next girls’ night out.

Free People Libby Cropped Velvet Vest

Do you and your besties swoon every time you hear the “I’ll Be There for You” theme song? Then you need to pull out this chic vest to check out Friends: The Musical Parody!

Moon River Floral Print One-Shoulder Dress

This stunning floral print dress has so many accents that Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors would love!

ASTR The Label Jaxine Midi Dress

Embrace your inner lioness when you serve fierce vibes in this yellow dress to see The Lion King!

Anthropologie V-Neck Corset Midi Shirt Dress

This airy corset dress looks just like a modernized version of a piece worn during the time Hamilton is based on!

Laagam Karla Maxi Dress

You’ll be ready for a trip The Wiz’s fictional town of Emerald City in this gorgeous green gown!

Aureta Kyla Mini Dress

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

No matter if you’re team Elphaba or team Glinda, you’ll look like an angel when you head to see Wicked!