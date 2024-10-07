Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it. Travel days are unpredictable. Even when you factor in additional time for potential airport traffic and lengthy security wait times, unexpected delays can arise out of the blue. Flight cancellations and departure terminal swaps happen at the drop of a hat. There’s no foolproof way to ensure your travel day goes off without a hitch. However, you can stay prepared for whatever the day brings in cozy and fashionable travel outfits. From rich mom-approved co-ord sets to effortlessly chic dresses, check out the best travel outfits under $50!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling hoodie comes in handy when you’re on the go. You can stash your passport and boarding pass in the front pocket, take it off when you’re strolling around the terminal and rock it again when you board a chilly plane or train — was $53, now just $35!

2. Cozy Vibes: You’ll be comfortable and cute in this mock-neck waffle knit sweater — $32!

3. Subtle Style: These wide-leg pants are made with stretchy material that will keep you cozy when you’re on the go — $36!

4. Casual Cutie: Getting dressed has never been easier. This sweatshirt and sweatpants set is an easy and breezy way to deliver casual travel vibes — $30!

5. Rich Mom-Approved: Want to serve an elevated, rich mom-approved look? These olive green trousers are a great place to start. They’re versatile enough to pair with sneakers or loafers. Best of all? They’re made from comfy fabric — $36!

6. Sleeveless Set: Turn the airport lounge into a runway when you show up in this sleeveless sweater and pants set. It features a mock-neck silhouette similar to the one Jennifer Aniston loves — $35!

7. Sporty Spice: Feeling sporty? This long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants set features a stripe design along the sleeves and down the pants that adds an athletic feel — $36!

8. Calling All Collars: This plush set features a half-zip hoodie with an exaggerated collar that you and wear up like a turtleneck or zipped down flat and cozy sweatpants — was $60, now just $54!

9. Effortless Slay: You’ll deliver influencer-level style when you pair this maxi-style shirt dress with everything from clogs to sneakers and even combat boots — was $36, now just $29!

10. Seamless Sophistication: These dressy trousers are equal parts comfortable and fashionable. They feature breezy fabric and cute cargo-style pockets — $34!

11. Puff Sleeve Princess: Want to look refined and polished the next time you go on a trip? This chic sweater comes with cute 3/4 puff-sleeves — $34!

12. Plunging Neckline: Show a pop of skin in this polo sweater and wide-leg pants set — $50!

13. Lightweight and Airy: If you’re worried about working up a sweat, opt for this lightweight tunic-style sweater — $23!

14. Sleek Sleeves: This two-piece sweater and pants set features the poshest mock-neck design and batwing sleeves — $46!

15. Last but Not Least: Some of Us don’t like traveling in tight, constricting denim. These flex motion Lee jeans are a stretchy comfy option — was $43, now just $37!