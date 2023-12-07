Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If the quiet luxury trend has taught Us anything, it’s that you don’t need to drop major money or wear designer clothing to look expensive. What it comes down to is quality-made garments that make you feel confident and rich. We’ve found that there’s one color in particular that really amplifies the old-money appearance: off-white.

The simplistic hue breathes elegance, and it’s so easy to wear. If you’re ready to step up your wardrobe and create a luxurious aesthetic, we found the best off-white pieces to add to your closet, stat!

Best Off-White Outerwear

1. Keep it Professional: Yes, black blazers are still closet staples, but off-white styles feel airier and can even look more polished. We like that the Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazer can be worn to the office, out to dinner with jeans or even on date nights! — was $71, now just $58!

2. Wool Wonder: Double-breasted peacoats are effortlessly classic. With proper care and cleaning (the dry cleaner will be your best friend!) this ivory one from Sam Edelman will look pristine for decades — was $230, now just $130!

3. Apres Ski: Whether you’re on the slopes or simply out and about in the winter weather, this LongKing vest will keep you feeling warm and looking posh — was $43, now just $29!

4. Rich Mom Energy: This Lillusory cardigan-coat is the epitome of quiet luxury. You can’t walk around New York’s upper east side without seeing a few ladies sporting the style — was $60, now just $37!

Best Off-White Tops

5. Fits Like a Glove: Few things look as expensive as a well-tailored piece of clothing. This OnlyShe long sleeve T-shirt is a necessary wardrobe basic that fits like a glove — just $28!

6. Best Blouse: Shoppers love how “lightweight and feminine” this elegant CeCe blouse is. Keep in mind that it runs a bit big, so you may want to order one size smaller — was $69, now just $48!

7. Comfy Cozy: The open stitching on this ecru Mango sweater gives it a fun texture and sets it apart from other run-of-the-mill sweaters — just $80!

8. Dress It Up or Down: The silky fabric paired with the front tie elevates the entire look of this Chigant blouse. Wear it to high tea or out on the water for a chic sailing day fit — just $30!

Best Off-White Bottoms

9. Not Your Average Athleisure: There’s something about ecru and off-white joggers that transforms the bottoms from frumpy to put-together. Not only do they look fashionable, but these Amazon Essentials joggers are oh so soft — was $25, now just $20!

10. Sneaky Pants: From far away, these knit Mango pants look like a pair of professional slacks…but they actually feel like sweatpants! — just $80!

11. Back in Style: Yep, cargo pants are all the rage again. Opting for an off-white/beige hue, this pair from Zmpsiisa looks more refined than its army green and brown counterparts — was $43, now just $41!

12. Silky Staple: You don’t need to put in a lot of effort to look upper-class. Case in point: All you need is this silk Soowalaoo skirt — just $29!

Best Off-White Dresses

13. Not Just for Weddings: Off white and ecru dresses aren’t just reserved for brides-to-be. You’ll see us wearing this light Merokeety babydoll dress just about anywhere! — was $50, now just $46!

14. Walking in a Winter Wonderland: Match the snowy landscape this winter (without freezing!) with this Anrabess sweater dress — was $69, now just $48!

15. Viral Sensation: This Skims dress has made countless headlines for its figure-flattering shape that makes everyone look like a million bucks — just $78!

16. Island Dreaming: In need of a winter vacation to somewhere tropical? You’ll need to pack this Zesica dress in your bag once you book your trip! — just $53!

Best Off-White Accessories

17. Chic & Comfy: These Cushionaire sandals are made with memory foam so you’ll be strutting in comfort (and style) — just $40!

18. Fashionable and Practical: These lug sole JustFab combat boots were made for walking. Plus, they’re so cute! We love that we can store our keys in the zip pocket — was $55, now just $37!

19. A Complete Steal: This MaxWise crossbody bag rivals the look and quality of some designer bags for under $25! — just $24!

20. Snow Princess: Keep your head toasty all winter long with this faux-fur trimmed Futrzane hat! — just $29!