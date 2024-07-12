Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While we’d love to lay out on a beach all summer, most of Us have to head into the office on hybrid or full-time schedules. Thankfully, you can look your best while you’re on the clock, courtesy of the viral office siren fashion trend. The office-friendly aesthetic combines feminine, seamlessly tailored and neutral pieces inspired by ’90s and Y2K-inspired essentials. Want to turn watercooler convos into a fashion show? You can upgrade your workwear collection with elevated pieces, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day 2024.
Can’t think of ways to channel office siren style? Think about to fictional characters like Giselle Bündchen’s in The Devil Wears Prada and Jessica Alba in Fantastic Four. For more current inspo, take a peek at supermodel Bella Hadid. The model helped usher in the style with button-down tops and skinny-frame glasses.
Bargain hunters, get prepared! You can rock the viral trend before the two-day sale begins on July 16. Amazon has chic office siren-style pieces on sale right now. Scroll ahead for our top early Prime Day office siren deals!
Best Prime Day Office Siren Top Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This silky top tackles the office siren aesthetic and rich mom trend at the same exact time. You can rock it solo or pair it with a blazer if your office is chilly!
- Timeson Chiffon V-Neck Sleeveless Blouse — was $39, now $30!
- Arach&Cloz Sleeveless Mock-Neck Sweater Vest — was $40, now $26!
- Suuksess Square-Neck Bodysuit — was $33, now $24!
- Zeagoo Lantern-Sleeve Blouse — was $29, now $26!
- Shaperin V-Neck Bodysuit — was $15, now $10!
Best Prime Day Office Siren Blazer Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling blazer comes in 25 different shades, so can stock up on a variety of neutral options!
- Lillusory Cardigan with Gold Buttons — was $60, now $40!
- Cnkwei Open-Front Blazer — was $71, now $55!
- Grecerelle Open-Front Blazer with Pockets — was $50, now $20!
Best Prime Day Office Siren Skirt and Pant Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: These slimming trousers have stretchy material that’s ultra-cozy. It makes for a comfy fit and a curve-hugging silhouette!
- Verdusa Plaid Elastic Midi Skirt — was $27, now $12!
- Automet Wide-Leg Trousers — was $36, now $28!
- Belle Poque Bodycon Pencil Skirt — was $27, now $21!
Best Prime Day Office Siren Dress and Set Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone will know you mean business in the luxurious tweed two-piece short set!
- Vfshow Patchwork Pencil Dress — was $50, now $42!
- Prettygarden Suit Vest And Wide Leg Pant Set — was $67, now $48!
- Zesica Ribbed Square-Neck Dress — was $36, now $30!
- Vfshow Peplum Professional Pencil Dress — was $50, now $41!
- Prettygarden Swiss Sundress — was $56, now $47!
Best Prime Day Office Siren Accessory Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Use this as a neck scarf to keep you warm in frosty offices or wrap it around your hair for additional glam!
- Hycredi Rectangle Sunglasses — was $14, now $10!
- Adrizzlein Womens Slingback Flat Pumps — was $46, now $40!
- Elegance 11 designs Chunky Gold Bangles Set — was $23, now $18!
- Stunahome Slingback Flats — was $35, now $30!