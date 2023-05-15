Say Goodbye to Frizzy Summer Hair With This Smoothing Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Between the heat, humidity and sun exposure, our hair truly can’t catch a break in the summer months. All of these variables mean our locks are at risk of becoming damaged, which can result in a frizzy or dry appearance. No thank you! Obviously, we want to avoid that — so we found just the product to make it happen!

We’ve all heard of the iconic bonding treatment from Opalex, but their No 6 smoothing serum deserves just as much attention. It’s certainly gained a ton of fans — over 42,000 and counting on Amazon, to be exact! That said, we think it’s going to be a major player for our hair health this summer. Read on for more details!

Get the Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not only does this cream help your hair to appear smoother and block out frizz, but it can also seriously enhance how you style your locks daily. You use it as you would any other leave-in treatment — by taking a small amount, and slowly working it into freshly washed (and damp) follicles. Focus on the mid-length to the ends or where your hair is most damaged. We’ve concluded it may be a game-changer for styling because it can actually cut down your blow-drying time. The smoothing effects help to make the styling process quicker, and you could be strutting your stuff like you just left the salon every afternoon. Dreams do come true!

Get the Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Though you’ll reportedly be able to see instant hair improvements after just one use, over time, this serum has the potential to help your hair become stronger and stronger. Shoppers say their locks not only feel sturdier and less prone to breakage, it’s also made their strands thicker! We all fantasize about having luscious hair, but because of the heat and chemical damage we put it through, the dream can get dashed. Whenever we come across a product which may help Us snag our goal mane, we seek it out immediately! This cream is bound to become part of your daily routine — all that’s left to do is try for yourself!

See it: Get the Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Olaplex and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!