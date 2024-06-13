Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Olivia Culpo is someone we look up to for any beauty tips. The model posted a GRWM on TikTok of her makeup routine with her fiancé, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, doing a voiceover to support her Tok. At the beginning of the video, we see Culpo applying the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer under her eyes, nose and chin. After blending, she created a cocktail of products to apply on top, including the Sanitas Skincare Vita C Serum.

Culpo mixed the serum and a foundation on the back of her hand, using a makeup sponge to apply it to her skin for an extra dewy look. Then, she used the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand for a sculpted appearance.

Related: Ashlee Simpson Uses This Handy $10 Product to Remove Heavy Makeup Getting dolled up before a big event is always a blast — especially when it comes to applying makeup. Whether it’s dramatic smoky eyes or shimmery lips, doing your makeup and feeling your best is always a good pick-me-up. But leaving your makeup on — or worse, sleeping with it still intact — can lead […]

Get the Sanitas Skincare Vita C Serum at Amazon!

The Sanitas Skincare Vita C Serum aims to help fade dark spots and uneven texture on your skin. The serum has vitamin C, murumuru, cupuacu seed butter and squalane to brighten, smooth and calm your skin. This serum could deeply hydrate your skin, soften texture and improve the appearance of your skin with the help of the ingredients. If you like to add a little oomph to your makeup, follow what Culpo did when she put the serum on her hand first and mixed it with a foundation to give her skin that extra glow.

The Sanitas Skincare Vita C Serum has received several five-star reviews. One five-star shopper noted that they used this serum for years and tried other brands, saying, “nothing else makes my skin feel this good.” Another five-star reviewer shared how they have dry skin and this serum “keeps my skin moisturized, soft, & smooth.” One final five-star shopper also raved about how this serum “feels like baby oil yet quickly soaks into your skin.”

Get the Sanitas Skincare Vita C Serum at Amazon!



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Related: Nail Gisele Bundchen’s No-Makeup Makeup Look With This Chanel Glow Stick In the era of ‘skinimalism’, nobody does makeup quite like Gisele Bundchen. Skinimalism is a beauty and skincare that encourages working with what we have and using as few products as possible to achieve our look. It’s an empowering trend that says “less is more”; the trend is better for our skin, helps Us save […]