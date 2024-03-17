Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Getting dolled up before a big event is always a blast — especially when it comes to applying makeup. Whether it’s dramatic smoky eyes or shimmery lips, doing your makeup and feeling your best is always a good pick-me-up. But leaving your makeup on — or worse, sleeping with it still intact — can lead to breakouts, skin texture issues and more pesky problems. That’s when beauty can become a nightmare. Ashlee Simpson, actress, singer, songwriter and sister of Jessica Simpson, is known for her early aughts beauty that featured heavy dark eyes. So naturally, she knows a thing or two about easy makeup removal. We found her favorite makeup-removing wipes — and they’re only $10 on Amazon!

Related: This Lady Gaga-Approved Makeup Remover Is on Sale at Amazon Since her 2008 debut, Lady Gaga has left a lasting impression on fans and industry insiders. Her unique style, stunning makeup looks and undeniable skills as a singer and songwriter have etched her in history as an undisputed mega-star. And of course, Gaga’s acclaimed performance at the 2023 Academy Awards showcased her utmost dedication to […]

In an interview with The Strategist, Simpson said she loves this particular product because of how effective it is. “I’ve been using these for years,” Simpson told the publication. “The lavender ones specifically for nighttime because they smell good. Most importantly, though, they really effectively remove makeup. I wear my wing eyeliner, and this wipes it off very well.”

The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Towelettes will make de-glamorizing yourself much easier. These makeup-removing wipes use emollients to dissolve dirt, oil and makeup, while micellars cleanse the skin. Essentially, the texture of the wipes helps to lift dirt and makeup off the skin as the lavender scent adds a refreshing scent to your face.

Get the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Towelettes for $10 (was $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use these towelettes, simply grab one and wipe it over your face and neck to remove makeup and grime from the day. Then, reseal the pack to make sure the wipes stay hydrated. But a word of advice — don’t flush these wipes! Further, these wipes come ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested and are free from parabens, soaps and alcohol. They’re hypoallergenic and an excellent option for all skin types.

With regards to these nifty makeup-removing wipes, a satisfied Amazon shopper gushed, “These are my favorite wipes for makeup removal. They really work great and make my face very soft, too. The lavender makes it feel good before going to sleep!”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “This is the best makeup remover I’ve ever used. It takes off waterproof mascara with no hassle. Will purchase again!”

Makeup is a life-changing, appearance-enhancing tool that can sometimes become a battle to remove. If you want a swift and easy way to remove makeup, you should grab these Ashlee Simpson-approved makeup remover wipes right now!

See it: Get the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Towelettes for $10 (was $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more makeup remover wipes we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Neutrogena here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!