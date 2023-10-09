Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you wear clean girl makeup or serve full glam looks, wiping it away with remover at the night’s end is a non-negotiable. Along with staining your sheets, sleeping in makeup can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. No, thank you! Now, you may be surprised that the same rules apply to A-list celebrities and entertainers. Luckily, a few of our faves have shared the secret remover they use to wipe away their makeup.

Kim Kardashian and Jenna Ortega have both raved about Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes. These celeb-approved wipes come at a budget-friendly price of $13, but you can snag them on sale for $10 at Amazon right now.

Get the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes for $10 (originally priced $13) at Amazon!

During an interview with Glossier’s Into The Gloss blog, Kardashian said, “I always need a makeup wipe. I find that I can’t really take my makeup off without it.” As for her go-to wipes, Kardashian beamed about Neutrogena and how well the brand’s wipes work. “They take everything off but gently — even mascara! I used to just go on a flight, fall asleep in my makeup, and not care. Now I really wash it off — first with a wipe.”

After a bloody day on the set of Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega showed off the results of using the wipes to wash away the gory special effects makeup she wore.

The alcohol-free, unscented wipes feature plant-based fibers which remove all traces of everything — from foundation to waterproof mascara — without drying the skin. They’re even strong enough to remove stubborn sunscreen. A combination of micellars and emollients are the secret ingredients which help these wipes gently cleanse and remove makeup. As if that’s not enough reason to add these wipes to your cart, there’s more. Sustainability enthusiasts, prepare to be wowed — these makeup-removing wipes biodegrade in 35 days in home compost.

With a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars, thanks to 108,000 reviews, shoppers are just as impressed as the A-listers mentioned above. One happy shopper shared, “I was looking for the most affordable and skin-sensitive makeup wipe I could find. This one works great, especially for the price! It took most of my eye makeup off in one swipe and left my face feeling clean.”

If you’re looking for a new makeup remover, head to Amazon to check out the celeb and shopper-approved Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes. Happy cleansing!

See it: Get the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes for $10 (originally priced $13) at Amazon!

