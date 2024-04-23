Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In the era of ‘skinimalism’, nobody does makeup quite like Gisele Bundchen. Skinimalism is a beauty and skincare that encourages working with what we have and using as few products as possible to achieve our look. It’s an empowering trend that says “less is more”; the trend is better for our skin, helps Us save time and money and is better for the planet, too!

A few years ago, Gisele shared her go-to minimal makeup routine and we keep going back to it. She uses a simple combination of light foundation, beige lipliner, a sculpting bronzer stick and this blush stick that yields an effortless glow. The routine highlights her features without covering, caking or flaking.

Get the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick for $50 at Chanel!

After applying foundation around her mouth and under her eyes, Gisele drags the Chanel Blush N°20 along her cheekbones and on the bridge of her nose. This contours her face while bringing back some of the skin’s natural-looking color. She follows the N°20 stick with this pink Chanel Blush N°21 sheer glow stick. “This is my favorite product,” Gisele says during the video. “I just love this.”

She dabs the pink blush stick on the tips of her cheekbones, giving her a bright, sunkissed look. This stick is a simple yet powerful way to enhance your complexion without overpowering it! According to one reviewer, “This is my guilty little luxury. It has a perfect balance of color pigment that blends right into my skin.”

Related: It's Not Too Late to Make Your Mom a Personalized Gift — Books, Jewelry and More Mother’s Day is officially less than three weeks away — that means if you’ve been dragging your feet, unsure about what could possibly be special enough to get your mom, it’s time to make a decision! It’s hard to buy for the mom who has everything, but we have a trick up our sleeve… You […]

And if pink isn’t your forté, you can grab this stick in blush N°23 and N°24 — these shades are more tan and neutral. Regardless of the color, the formulas contains cotton and rose extracts as well as beeswax, so they have a velvety-soft, silky texture. Each one glides onto the skin without clumping and doesn’t require more than one layer.

After applying this stick to your cheekbones, simply dab it like Gisele or blend it in with your fingertips using circular motions. If you want to lengthen your cheekbones, smooth the blush upward toward the temples…this hack works wonders! It’s yet another great way to flatter your natural features. To round out the routine, try lining your lips with a beige lip liner and applying a brown mascara.

This blush fits perfectly in small purses and travel bags, so you’ll be set to glow wherever you go! Grab one of these magic sticks and get ready to look like a model…literally.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick for $50 at Chanel!