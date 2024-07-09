Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whew! We kicked off the summer with a nationwide heatwave and have been dealing with near triple-digit temps ever since. Whether you’re frolicking on a tropical island or lounging around your local pool, staying hydrated is a must. Olivia Rodrigo proved just how important hydration is with her new collaboration with Stanley.

The Guts singer gave Stanley’s classic 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler a pop-punk makeover that’s “good 4 u. The limited edition tumbler launched today July 9 at noon in her signature Guts purple. Not only does the tumbler come in ORod’s favorite color, but it features vampire red and silver stars that call back to her soft-grunge style.

If you’re anything like Us, you don’t really need a reason to add another emotional support water bottle to your growing collection. But if you do, prepare to be wowed. The 40 oz. tumbler has an insulated stainless steel design to keep your drinks nice and cold for up to two days.

Since most of Us will be on the go this summer, we’ll need an option that’s easy to carry. The Quencher’s lid rotates in three positions. That means you can sip out of a straw, gulp out of the wide mouth spot or opt for a full-cover top to prevent spills. Plus the comfort-grip handle makes carrying a breeze!

Want to know how you can snag Rodrigo’s new tumbler? Go to Stanley1913.com and select the Stanley x Olivia Rodrigo button. Once you’re there, sign up for the EQL entry. ICYMI: EQL gives shoppers fair access to products without bots interfering and snagging up all of the goodies. The rules are quite simple. Fill out all necessary details and winners will be notified by 9:00 am PST on July 11th. It ships within 7-14 days.

Rodrigo’s collab only scratches the surface of the newness happening at Stanley. Prior to the Guts-themed makeover, the brand released a trendy Cross Bottle that you can wear like your favorite handbag.

Looking for a unique way to stay hydrated as the dog days of summer continue? Make sure you snag the Olivia Rodrigo x Stanley Quencher before it sells out!

See it: Get the Stanley x Olivia Rodrigo Tumbler for just $55 at Stanley!