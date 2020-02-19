Reviewers Are Calling These Groundbreaking Slip-Ons Their ‘Magic Shoes’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Pretty much every single day, we get home, plop ourselves down on the couch and mutter the same exact thing: “I need a foot massage.” Sure, our feet were made to be walked on, but to this extent? We’re feeling a little suspicious about it. Even a day spent in sneakers usually ends in foot fatigue!

There are countless types of shoes out there, and you could attempt to try them all, but it would be a waste of your time and energy. If you want every step to count, there’s one brand we know you can always rely on — and that’s OOFOS. Looking for a shoe that’s not only wildly comfortable, but possibly even healing for your sore feet, knees and back? Yeah, we thought so, and so did OOFOS. That’s why the brand created this slip-on!

Get the OOFOS Oomg slip-on for just $130 at Zappos!

The Oomg shoe will have you saying “OMG” the second you try it on — that’s how shocked you’ll be by its comfort. Over 100 shoppers have left their love for these shoes, and we loved seeing what they had to say. Multiple have even called them their “magic shoes.” They say they “have been nothing but amazing to [their] sore, achy feet” and that they even “felt instant relief” upon slipping them on. They say that “everyone should own a pair” and are even telling “random strangers” about them! One declared that they “won’t wear anything else ever again,” and that’s a statement we don’t often see!

This Oomg shoe has a four-way stretch upper made of a breathable mesh. There’s also a stretchable strap across the vamp to add extra support without the hassle of laces. On top of that, you’ll find a signature lime green pull-tab back at the heel of this lightweight shoe to help you slide it on with ease!

On the inside of this flexible shoe is the proprietary OOfoam footbed that uses top-notch cushioning technology to “absorb impact, cradle the arch and promote natural foot movement.” Yes, wearing the wrong kind of shoes can seriously affect the way you walk, your posture and soreness all over your body! These shoes were made to reduce all of that stress — both physical and mental!

These slip-ons have a soft lining on the inside, a durable tread on the outsole and four colors we can choose from. (More if you include the hot pink OOmg Low, available here for the same price!) We have black on black, black on white, blue on white and gray on white. Planning out how you’ll wear yours? Shoppers say they wear them everywhere, from around the house, to the gym, to the office — so don’t hold back when it comes to styling ideas!

