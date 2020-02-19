Sick of sloshing around in squeaky, all-rubber rain boots, or even oversized, heavy snow boots? Same. There’s a reason we only wear them when we feel like we absolutely have to. They’re just not cute enough or functional enough for everyday life!

The thing is, we’re just a bit obsessed with shoe shopping, and at some point we have to put a limit on it. We literally do not have enough space to have a different shoe option for every single type of weather, and we hate having valuable shoe rack space being taken up by bulky rain and snow boots. That’s why when we spotted these fan-favorite SOREL booties, we didn’t hesitate to add them to our bag!

Get the SOREL Out N About Plus Waterproof Bootie (originally $120) for just $90 at Nordstrom!

These waterproof booties have over 400 reviews and shoppers say that “people will be envious” when they see you in them, which already has them beating out other types of waterproof boots. They even “get compliments” on them “every time [they] wear them.” They’re just as functional as those typical boots though, with reviewers saying they’re the “perfect pair of shoes for wet and even snowy conditions.” These “super stylish, multipurpose” boots are also beloved for how comfortable they are. One shopper said they “honestly wear them every day,” regardless of the weather, because they’re just “so cute and durable.”

These modern booties have a vintage duck-boot styling and are carefully handcrafted with a vulcanized rubber shell and soft leather upper. They’re lace-up and have a thick, textured sole to not only prevent slipping, but give you a nice 1-inch boost too! Don’t worry about that sole adding extra weight though; multiple shoppers say these shoes are incredibly lightweight!

As for the inside of this shoe, you’ll find a super comfy EVA footbed that’s molded to provide arch support so you won’t end up with foot fatigue an hour into wearing them. Most rain boots are solely about keeping your feet dry, but these SORELs don’t ignore the fact that your feet need some extra love no matter what the weather is!

Because of this ultra-tempting 25%-off sale, these booties are selling fast. Luckily, there are still three versions we can explore, and they’re all totally different. Alpine Tundra Leather plays with olive, black and even camo, while Black/Black Leather has a cozy red plaid print! Lastly is Natural Tan Leather. Calling all sherpa fans, because this boot is lined with it!

Considering the popularity of these Out N About booties, your size could totally disappear at any moment — so if you want to experience them for yourself (and you do), now is the time to act!

Not your style? Check out more from SOREL here and other booties available at Nordstrom here!

