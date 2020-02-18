This Classy Ralph Lauren Coat Is Over $50 Off at Nordstrom

Why does it seem like only men’s styles are designed for functionality, comfort and classic simplicity? We always have the most difficult time shopping when we just want something simple, streamlined and practical. That goes for anything from tees, to jeans, to coats. Coats, especially, have been a sore subject for Us this year!

We love when a brand isn’t afraid to break the rules a little bit, and we can obviously rely on Ralph Lauren to take the reins when it comes to innovation and people-pleasing. People-pleasing isn’t such a bad thing when it comes to fashion and giving the people what they actually want. And so here we have the exact coat we’ve been dreaming of — for 25% off!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Reefer Coat (originally $220) for just $165 at Nordstrom!

This single-breasted peacoat has over 300 reviews at Nordstrom, and shoppers are proclaiming it “The Perfect Coat.” Now that’s a title we like to see on a coat’s résumé! They say it’s a “nice, classic style” that’s not only “versatile and stylish,” but “very chic and sophisticated.” They “absolutely love the feel” of the fabric too, making this coat an all-around success and “definitely worth every penny.”

This coat has a slim, fitted profile that’s inspired by menswear but constructed for a more refined look. Its shell is made of a warm, soft-brushed wool blend, and it has a silky lining on the inside. It has a front button closure — and look closely at those buttons, because they’re actually logo buttons — and a notch collar. You’ll also happily find deep welt pockets in front!

Rounding out the details of this coat are the back vent, long sleeves and a tiny bit of padding at the shoulders. Don’t freak out, because we’re not going completely ‘80s here! It’s just a little bit to add structure, and hey, it will even help make your posture look on point. There are darts at the bust too to uphold that structured fit too!

This Reefer coat, which hits at the mid-thigh, is available in an “assortment of neutral hues” and we currently have seven to choose from. From darker to lighter, we have Black, Regal Navy, Burgundy, Df Grey, New Vicuna, Alaskan Grey and Camel. Find yourself wanting more than one? Yeah, Us too. That’s just what happens when a perfect coat appears right in front of your eyes. If you want two, now is the time to make it happen — you could save $110! Major!

