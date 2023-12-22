Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Regardless of where you live, we can all agree that the winter wind chill factor is no joke — and trying to figure out what to wear to combat said gusts can be a drag. Of course, one way to handle the situation is to rock extra layers from the beginning. In this case, you’re radiating heat throughout your attire. For example, incorporating tights — specifically opaque tights — can do the trick and be the answer to staying fashionable and toasty this winter. If you’re in the market for a new addition to your rotation, we found a bestselling option on Amazon for only $15!

Related: These Pairs of Tights Are Practically Rip-Proof When it comes to essential fashion items, tights are toward the top of our list. They help keep us warm when we want to wear dresses in the winter, they add a stylish sophistication to our look and they often have smoothing and sculpting properties too. The only real issue? Their durability! So many stockings […]

The No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control Top Tights, with over 21,000 rave reviews on Amazon, are a go-to for many because of their stretch capabilities and the easy pull-on design. They come in nine color options, and their opaque nature will keep you covered protected. The side range extends from S to XXL and the tights can be hand-washed!

Get the No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control Top Tights for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

These tights make styling your outfit easier because, as functioning undergarments, they provide plenty of stability for any look. For example, if you’re in a windy, cold city, think about throwing these on under your trousers or a skirt for a warmth-enhancing aspect! Basically, these tights play a vital role in maintaining your comfort as temperature drop.

Although No Nonsense was once primarily sold at Walmart, the brand has become a favorite of millions, and one Amazon reviewer said, “I love no-nonsense tights. Walmart stopped carrying them and I was really disappointed, but glad I found an alternative way to get them. They wear great. They feel great. They fit great. They’re thick enough that so feel like I’m wearing tights, but not so thick that it feels like I’m wearing leggings. I will definitely be buying more in a variety of colors. So happy.”

Another reviewer chimed in, ‘This tights are exactly what you would expect from the No Nonsense brand. When I say “tights”, that’s right. They’re tight. These tights aren’t loungewear, but more suitable for special occasion or work, depending on your lifestyle. So far, I have two black, and one maroon. I don’t know how long they will last, but since they are pantyhose, they will not last until infinity. I recommend them.”

Sometimes, we have to shop for items that aren’t particularly exciting — and this is one of those instances! That said, you won’t regret scooping up this staple for such an affordable price — shop now!

See it: Get the No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control Top Tights for $11 just at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Want a pair of opaque tights but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from No Nonsense here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!