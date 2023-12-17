I Can’t Wait to Pair These Bestselling Tights With My Holiday Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m not sure how the weather is wherever you’re seeing this, dear reader, but it’s very, very “cold outside,” in New York City. It’s the hat, glove, infinity scarf and oversized puffer coat kind of cold in the Empire State. While this is typically the time of year I enjoy hibernating until it warms up again, I have to brave brisk winds and frigid temps for holiday festivities this winter.

I plan to keep my wardrobe functional and cute. I’ll be layering ugly sweaters with leather mini skirts and doing the end-of-year countdown in a dazzling sequin dress. Since I’ll be styling leg-baring outfits, donning a pair of tights is a must. I discovered a bestselling three-pack while browsing on Amazon — and I cannot wait to wear them!

The G&Y Sheer Women’s Tight 3-Pack comes in as Amazon’s top bestseller in the tights department. The trendy tights come equipped with an elastic waistband to sit snuggly on the belly, hips and back without the risk of bulges or falling. Made from a soft nylon fabric, these tights also feature a control top and high-density weaving, making them less susceptible to ripping. As a girlie with super thick thighs, that’s a top priority for me, as I’ve ripped so many pairs of tights due to rubbing.

The tights come in five colors ranging from black, to coffee and even blue. They’re also available in sizes S to 3XL, making them ideal for a wide range of shoppers.

It doesn’t take much to style these tights. You can rock them like I plan to with festive holiday attire. On more casual days, you can layer them underneath distressed denim with extensive rips. Plus, they come with a reinforced toe design. This makes them fit comfortably when teamed with cozy sneakers, closed (or open) toe high heels or boots.

If you were wondering what shoppers thought about these tights, we’ve already got you covered. One reviewer called out the tights for being “durable” and hiding “imperfections.” The shopper wrote, “I have a large scar on my leg, but these cover it up almost completely.” Another satisfied customer mentioned how comfy they are. “These fit great, are comfy and look fabulous,” the shopper beamed.

Whether you’re headed into the office or to an ugly sweater party, make sure you’re wearing tights! These Amazon bestsellers are a top contender with enough reviews to back up why they’re number one — so get to shopping!

