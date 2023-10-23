Find Out Why Amazon Shoppers Call These ‘The Best Tights Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tights are a part of our wardrobes that are often overlooked, but shouldn’t be underestimated. They can help provide comfort, add a little color (or neutral) to an outfit and are even an essential piece of Halloween costumes — which many of Us are trying to assemble right now!

We found a massively-bestselling pair that’s currently available in several sizes, a ton of different colors and rated 5 stars by thousands upon thousands of reviewers… and you can score a pair now for under $10! Keep on reading for the full scoop on these stylish stockings.

Get the Everswe Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights starting at just $9 at Amazon!

A good pair of tights is worth its weight in gold, but luckily with the Women’s 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights from Everswe, you’ll only drop less than $10 for total stocking satisfaction! Tights are an excellent wardrobe piece to wear with dresses and skirts, under pants for an extra layer of warmth and — especially relevantly — as part of a Halloween costume. These durable, dependable tights will do the job and more, thanks to microfiber yarn construction from polyamide and spandex. The item’s “3D spandex knitting technology” helps make the tights stretchable in all directions, preventing rips and tears and ensuring the best possible fit.

Everswe’s tights are available in 3 different sizes — Small/Medium, Large/X-Large and XX Large/3X Large Plus — and a whole variety of colors, which is certain to be quite handy for pairing with both wedding guest attire and Halloween costumes alike! Choose from the usual neutrals like White, Natural and Black, and some wilder selections like Clover Green, Fuchsia and Orange.

Get the Everswe Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights starting at just $9 at Amazon!

Amazon shoppers are obviously huge fans of the Everswe Women’s 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights, considering they’re now the top bestseller in Women’s Tights and one of the top 25 bestsellers in the entire Clothing category at the retailer! Over 6,000 customers have given the tights a perfect 5 out of 5 star review, and many call out the piece’s quality, durability and opacity in their rave reports. “These are probably one of the best quality leggings I’ve ever owned,” shared one happy reviewer. “They’re warm and have great overall coverage. I got the black and it’s a good deep color. The durability is of decent quality and not thin. Would definitely buy again.” Another shopper wrote, “These tights are exactly what I was looking for. They give you a little warmth on your legs, but aren’t so hot you can’t wear them in nice weather. The fabric is sturdy enough that I think they won’t be as likely to get runs, so that’s a definite plus. The fit is excellent. They look great with a dress and flats, as well as boots for colder days.”

“Yes, I love these tights,” gushed a 5-star fan. “They FEEL so amazing, compared to other tights the material just feels silkier and smoother and softer on my legs which is my favorite thing about these, but other than that they also look really nice and are a great fit as well… haven’t snagged, stretched or worn out yet. Im about to buy some more after this review.” Pretty high praise! Another reviewer summed their feelings about the tights up thusly: “Best tights ever… getting a second pair.” Get your first pair of the Everswe Women’s 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights now at Amazon for just $9 to $10!

Get the Everswe Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights starting at just $9 at Amazon!

