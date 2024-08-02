Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love to sleep, so it only makes sense that we love to find a good pair of pajamas. Most of us like to lounge around the house in super comfortable pajamas that feel like a second skin. Nothing beats being in our sanctuaries looking good and feeling comfy during the day or night.

You’ve probably already checked out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which lasts a few more days, but make sure you don’t let the sale slip by without picking up a pair of pajamas. Nordstrom shoppers are adding the Open Edit Plissé Short Pajamas to their shopping carts. While you can take a look around at the latest high-end fashion designer collections in the sale, make sure to check out these pajamas too. Many of us are homebodies, so this pair of perfect pajamas can match our vibe.

Get the Open Edit Plissé Short Pajamas (originally $65) on sale for just $40 at Nordstrom!

The Open Edit Plissé Short Pajamas come in four colors. The pajama set is made of slinky material that will make you want to wear it all day.

We love the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale because of its amazing discounts across every category. Think of this as a treat for yourself to reward all of your hard work. There’s nothing like splurging for yourself.

Numerous Nordstrom shoppers are giving this pajama set five-star ratings. One shared that the set is “oversized by nature but so flattering and chic.” They continued: “I don’t wear this as pajamas and just with a cute tank or crop top underneath and get many compliments.” Another pregnant customer noted that she purchased the set “because it’s super stretchy, loose, and has plenty of room for growing belly.” A final shopper shared that she could pair the pajama top with a dress, jeans or leggings. Many five-star customers shared that they purchased the pajama set to wear around the house or to wear to events. They also shared that they “get so many compliments on it.”

