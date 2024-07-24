Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s never a wrong time to shop — seriously. Moreover, with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale well underway, it’s a great time to snag a few deals across home, fashion, kids and more. We took it upon ourselves to help you find the best home deals that won’t break the bank!

From candles to blankets, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has something for every person’s taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 home deals under $50 to shop now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Kitchen Essential: This Viking Hard Anodized 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan is perfect for sautéing and frying— was $60, now just $40!

2. Scents: We love this Archipelago Botanicals Boxed 2-Wick Credenza Candle because it comes in multiple enticing scents, and it has two wicks — was $45, now just $29!

3. Easy, Breezy: These Piglet in Bed Set of 2 Linen Pillowcases will help you stay cool, calm and collected while you slumber — was $69, now just $46!

4. Accents on Accents: We can’t get over this Peri Home Fringe Pillow because of its flashy, eye-catching fringe embellishment — was $45, now just $30!

5. For the Entertainer: This Nordstrom Oversize Acacia Serving Board is great for the charcuterie obsessed entertainer — was $49, now just $32!

6. Nice and Toasty: This Nordstrom Bliss Throw Blanket will keep you warm during the coldest days — was $45, now just $30!

7. Sun’s Out: Toss this Slowtide Sun Dazed Beach Towel is your tote bag, and you’re ready for your upcoming beach day — was $40, now just $27!

8. Bedroom Staple: This Sijo Eucalyptus Medium Firm Down Alternative Pillow will help you get a good night’s rest — was $70, now just $46!

9. Stay Hydrated: This Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Flex Straw Cap Water Bottle will make sure you stay hydrated and healthy — was $45, now just $33!

10. Serve It Up: With the help of this Nordstrom Acacia Wood Serving Bowl, you’re sure to capture a few compliments while hosting — was $65, now just $43!

11. It’s Covered: This DKNY Chenille Stripe Shower Curtain has a fun, intricate design that we’re sure you’ll love — was $55, now just $36!

12. Trial and Error: This NEST New York Votive Candle Trio Set will help you find a new home scent that will really get you going — was $60, now just $40!

13. Baker’s Joy: Calling all baking queens! These Viking Set of 2 Nonstick Baking Sheets are sure to become your favorite pieces of bakeware— was $70, now just $47!