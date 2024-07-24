Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

13 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals Under $50

By
nordstrom home deals under 50
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s never a wrong time to shop — seriously. Moreover, with Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale well underway, it’s a great time to snag a few deals across home, fashion, kids and more. We took it upon ourselves to help you find the best home deals that won’t break the bank!

Related: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024: Dates, Deals, Everything You Need to Know

From candles to blankets, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has something for every person’s taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 home deals under $50 to shop now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Kitchen Essential: This Viking Hard Anodized 8-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan is perfect for sautéing and frying— was $60, now just $40!

2. Scents: We love this Archipelago Botanicals Boxed 2-Wick Credenza Candle because it comes in multiple enticing scents, and it has two wicks — was $45, now just $29!

3. Easy, Breezy: These Piglet in Bed Set of 2 Linen Pillowcases will help you stay cool, calm and collected while you slumber — was $69, now just $46!

4. Accents on Accents: We can’t get over this Peri Home Fringe Pillow because of its flashy, eye-catching fringe embellishment — was $45, now just $30!

5. For the Entertainer: This Nordstrom Oversize Acacia Serving Board is great for the charcuterie obsessed entertainer — was $49, now just $32!

6. Nice and Toasty: This Nordstrom Bliss Throw Blanket will keep you warm during the coldest days — was $45, now just $30!

Related: 15 Enticing Fragrance Deals to Shop During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

7. Sun’s Out: Toss this Slowtide Sun Dazed Beach Towel is your tote bag, and you’re ready for your upcoming beach day — was $40, now just $27!

8. Bedroom Staple: This Sijo Eucalyptus Medium Firm Down Alternative Pillow will help you get a good night’s rest — was $70, now just $46!

9. Stay Hydrated: This Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Flex Straw Cap Water Bottle will make sure you stay hydrated and healthy — was $45, now just $33!

10. Serve It Up: With the help of this Nordstrom Acacia Wood Serving Bowl, you’re sure to capture a few compliments while hosting — was $65, now just $43!

11. It’s Covered: This DKNY Chenille Stripe Shower Curtain has a fun, intricate design that we’re sure you’ll love — was $55, now just $36!

12. Trial and Error: This NEST New York Votive Candle Trio Set will help you find a new home scent that will really get you going — was $60, now just $40!

13. Baker’s Joy: Calling all baking queens! These Viking Set of 2 Nonstick Baking Sheets are sure to become your favorite pieces of bakeware— was $70, now just $47!

Related: 15 Glorious Home Deals To Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Katie Holmes on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Get Katie Holmes’s Favorite Espadrille Wedges now for 57% off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!