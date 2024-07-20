Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Most of Us are always looking for ways to revitalize our home. Whether it’s fragrances or fixtures, the need to reinvent our dwellings to keep them feeling uber-comfy is essential. What’s more, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is well underway, and there’s still time left to find deals — especially in home categories.

From bedding to towels, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has something for all your home needs! We rounded up 15 home deals to shop now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you should snag right now while you can — read on to see our picks!

1. Travel Ready: This Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Recycled Polyester Dopp Kit is great for carrying all your beauty essentials while traveling or organizing your items while at home — was $38, now just $25!

2. Organized: This Nordstrom Lacquered Wood Jewelry Organizer will help you organize your jewelry in a succinct, stylish way — was $120, now just $80!

3. She’s Serving: For the hostess with the mostest, this Nordstrom Oversize Acacia Serving Board will give your next party an upscale, rugged feel — was $49, now just $32!

4. Kitchen Staple: This Viking 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Chef’s Pan will replace your trusty cast iron pan — and this one has spouts for easy pouring — was $340, now just $80!

5. Candles, Candles, Candles: This Apotheke Charcoal & Charcoal Rouge Scented Candle Duo will keep your home smelling good no matter what— was $88, now just $58!

6. Soft and Easy: For those who need to refresh their towel closet, this Nordstrom Organic Hydrocotton 6-Piece Towel Set is a great start (and they’re super soft) — was $119, now just $89!

7. Pretty and Pristine: This Peri Home Laurel Chenille Shower Curtain has floral embellishments to add depth and flair — was $55, now just $36!

8. Sharp: This Viking 17-Piece Knife Block Set will make sure your slicing and dicing is neat and precise — was $380, now just $255!

9. Princess Slumber: We love this BLISSY Mulberry Silk Pillowcase because it’s made with hypoallergenic Mulberry silk and comes in 21 colors — was $80, now just $53!

10. Feeling Like a Chef: If you know how expensive Le Creuset can be, you should snag this Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brazier for a steal while you can — was $462, now just $290!

11. Comfy Slumber: This Parachute Soft Stitch Organic Cotton Quilt is a neutral, soft option you’re sure to love — was $259, now just $194!

12. Wine Time: This Bey-Berk Vino Leather Wine Caddy & Corkscrew Set will help you open your wine and store it — was $119, now just $58!

13. Cooking Queen: This Staub 4-Piece Mini Round Cocotte Set is perfect for making quiches and desserts — was $107, now just $70!

14. Fierce: We can’t get enough of this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Animal Print Throw Blanket because it’s so plush and warm — was $180, now just $120!

15. Bedroom Essentials: Snag this Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set for a deal while you can and get a good night’s rest — was $109, now just $81!