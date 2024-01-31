If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Plush Towel Sets of 2024
Towels are an essential part of modern everyday life. You need them to dry off after a shower, to dry your hands after a wash, and to wipe away sweat after working out. However, this much regular use can cause your towels to fray and deteriorate over time. Replace your worn-out rags with some of the best plush towel sets of 2024. We’ve reviewed top-quality options, with the Cariloha towel set making it to the top of our list for its soft and absorbent material. Read through our buying guide and reviews to see which set will make the best addition to your home.
Buying Guide: Plush Towel Sets
Getting a plush towel set is an amazing way to replace old towels in your home and fill it with more luxurious options. Since there are hundreds of sets to choose from, selecting a towel set can get overwhelming pretty quickly. Here are some things to think about as you shop:
Towel Sizes
The first factor to analyze is the sizes of the towels you’ll find in a set. Consider if you're in need of bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, or a set that includes all three. Here's a breakdown of each towel type:
Bath towels
Bath towels are the largest of the three, and as the name suggests, they’re mainly used for drying your whole body after a shower, bath, or swim. The dimensions range from small to extra large depending on the manufacturer.
Hand towels
Hand towels are generally the most useful due to their size. You can never have enough hand towels as they come in handy in powder rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and workout areas.
Washcloths
Think of a plush washcloth as a super absorbent handkerchief. These hand-sized towels are no more than 13×13 inches at their largest, with the average dimensions around 12×12 inches. Having one available at all times is surprisingly handy, especially for cleaning up messes on the go.
Towel Material
The next key consideration of purchasing a plush towel set is the towel's materials, as this will affect their softness and absorption rate. These are your key material options:
Turkish Cotton
Turkish cotton is the most popular material for plush towel sets, and it's easy to see why. It strikes the perfect balance of softness, absorption, and durability. That said, there is a quality spectrum with Turkish cotton, so make sure you’re getting 100% natural cotton with OEKO-TEX certification for environmental and safety standards.
Egyptian cotton
If your end goal with buying a new plush towel set is to get the most comfortable and soft drying option, Egyptian cotton is the way to go. It's widely considered a premium type of cotton for towels and is certainly worth the extra cost.
Cotton mix
Pure cotton towels are great in their own right, but other materials like linen have better water absorption properties. Keeping this in mind, a blend between these two materials can bring the best of both worlds to a towel set and is certainly worth your consideration.
Durability
One last consideration when shopping for towels is their durability. Most people use home towels pretty much every day, which requires regular washing. This makes a double-stitched hem essential for long-term durability. Without it, a towel may start fraying from the edges within the first few months of regular use.
The Best Plush Towel Sets
Cariloha Plush Towel Set
Pros
- Absorbs water quickly
- Safe for allergic individuals
- Remains soft after wash
Cons
- A bit pricey
The Cariloha plush towel set features high-quality bamboo viscose and Turkish cotton, offering soft, silky touch to the skin. Thanks to the long fiber composition, you can rely on this set for extended use. The soft fabric is ideal for sensitive skin, so even allergic individuals can enjoy its plushness.
This set doesn’t compromise durability either—the strongly-sewn fabric threads are bound to stay intact after years of use. Moderate thickness wicks the moisture in a few seconds, giving off luxury spa vibes. The softness and freshness is sure to make your skin feel pampered, whether it’s dry, oily, or sensitive. This set made it to the top of our list for its superior comfort and absorbency.
Trident Plush Towel Set
Pros
- Attractive color options
- Smooth, soft surface
- Long-lasting durability
Cons
- Some find them too thin
This plush towel set from Trident offers a prime collection of high-quality towels in a varied and affordable package. Using them everyday is a joy thanks to the soft, 100% Indian cotton material and fantastic weaving. The OEKO-TEX certified cotton construction comes with other benefits like impeccable water absorption and long-term durability.
The set includes two large, fast-drying bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths for a complete bathroom addition. The durable hem ensures a superior performance for years of use. Plus, these towels feature a lovely designed border and an assortment of bright color options.
Sofi Towel Plush Towel Set
Pros
- Chemical-free and eco-friendly
- 100% genuine Turkish cotton
- Extremely soft and gentle on the skin
Cons
- Washcloths are slightly large
The premium bathroom towel set from Sofi makes quality drying accessible to everyone with its unmatched value proposition. The key factor in this value is their amazingly low price, which is around half of many other plush towel sets of similar size. However, the quality and performance of these towels are nothing to scoff at, either.
A 100% genuine Turkish cotton construction gives this towel set its signature softness and absorbency while also keeping them durable in the long run. Another boost to their durability is the double stitched hem that ensures absolutely zero fraying during washes.
Maura Plush Towel Set
Pros
- Ideal size for bathroom use
- Gorgeous, modern aesthetic
- Long-lasting color
Cons
- Color may be different than expected
The four-piece plush towel set from Maura offers some of the best-looking bath towels on the market. Their 100% Turkish cotton construction is not only soft to the touch, but also delivers premium absorbency for reliable drying.
This plush towel set boasts a chic and modern design that will look great in any bathroom. The superior craftmanship also ensures longevity, even after multiple rounds in the washing machine. Plus, you can get it in multiple classic color options and various size variations.
Superior Plush Towel Set
Pros
- 100% Egyptian cotton
- OEKO-TEX certified
- Well-made and long-lasting
Cons
- A bit on the heavy side
If you’re looking for the softest plush towel set on the market, then this set from Superior is the one for you. A combination of 100% Egyptian cotton construction and an expertly crafted weaving pattern make these towels fluffy and durable. The best part about the construction, however, is its longevity.
You can use these towels every day for years and they will still be just as soft and plush as the day you bought them. These towels don't sacrifice style or looks either, as seen in the gorgeous, whimsical design and striking colors that contrasts beautifully with most modern bathroom interiors.
Welhome Plush Towel Set
Pros
- Features moisture absorbing properties
- Made from organic and green cotton
- Just as soft as 100% cotton towels
Cons
- Might fray after long-term use
Moisture absorbance is the most important attribute of a towel, and the plush towel set from Welhome Hudson definitely delivers. Their unique fabric blend offers the softness and odor resistance of cotton with the water absorbance of linen in one package.
You can dry yourself off from head to toe in one swipe using the bath towels from this set. You can also tie one around your wet hair to achieve a quicker drying process. They provide superior absorbance so you can dry off quickly while boasting long-lasting durability, even after years of use.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How many towels should be in a plush towel set?
A:The standard number of towels in a plush set is six: two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. However, a few sets also consist of four bath towels or eight wash cloths.
-
Q: How can I clean my towels?
A:Most cotton towels can go in a washing machine. The only exception are premium towels that might require you to wash them by hand. If your plush towel set is of a brighter color, consider using a gentle or organic detergent to avoid fading.
-
Q: How often should I buy new towels?
A:Ideally, you should aim to replace your towels with new ones every two or so years. While you can always extend the wear of your towels, doing this will ensure you achieve only the best quality and keep your living space looking fresh. To promote flow, you can also purchase multiple sets and colors to pay homage to the changing seasons.
