The Best Plush Towel Sets of 2024

Buying Guide: Plush Towel Sets Getting a plush towel set is an amazing way to replace old towels in your home and fill it with more luxurious options. Since there are hundreds of sets to choose from, selecting a towel set can get overwhelming pretty quickly. Here are some things to think about as you shop:

Towel Sizes The first factor to analyze is the sizes of the towels you’ll find in a set. Consider if you're in need of bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, or a set that includes all three. Here's a breakdown of each towel type:

Bath towels Bath towels are the largest of the three, and as the name suggests, they’re mainly used for drying your whole body after a shower, bath, or swim. The dimensions range from small to extra large depending on the manufacturer.

Hand towels Hand towels are generally the most useful due to their size. You can never have enough hand towels as they come in handy in powder rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and workout areas.

Washcloths Think of a plush washcloth as a super absorbent handkerchief. These hand-sized towels are no more than 13×13 inches at their largest, with the average dimensions around 12×12 inches. Having one available at all times is surprisingly handy, especially for cleaning up messes on the go.

Towel Material The next key consideration of purchasing a plush towel set is the towel's materials, as this will affect their softness and absorption rate. These are your key material options:

Turkish Cotton Turkish cotton is the most popular material for plush towel sets, and it's easy to see why. It strikes the perfect balance of softness, absorption, and durability. That said, there is a quality spectrum with Turkish cotton, so make sure you’re getting 100% natural cotton with OEKO-TEX certification for environmental and safety standards.

Egyptian cotton If your end goal with buying a new plush towel set is to get the most comfortable and soft drying option, Egyptian cotton is the way to go. It's widely considered a premium type of cotton for towels and is certainly worth the extra cost.

Cotton mix Pure cotton towels are great in their own right, but other materials like linen have better water absorption properties. Keeping this in mind, a blend between these two materials can bring the best of both worlds to a towel set and is certainly worth your consideration.