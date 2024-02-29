7 Fragrant Candles to Get Your Home Into the Spring Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Still got the winter blues? We have an easy way to kick them to the curb! Not only is lighting a candle with a spring-inspired aroma incredibly refreshing and mood-boosting, but I’d also like to think that it somehow manifests warm weather. By simply firing up one of the candles in our lineup below, you can instantly fill your home with spring spirit!

Our range includes both new and classic spring aromas from some of your favorite candle brands such as Bath and Body Works, Voluspa, Yankee, Diptyque and more. Whether your nose gravitates more toward fresh florals, sumptuous scents or light and refreshing aromas, our picks offer something for you. Keep scrolling to kickstart your home into the spring spirit!

Related: This Air Purifier Will Become Your New Favorite Spring Appliance — Over 79,000 5-Star Reviews With spring just around the corner, it’s time to prepare for the impending allergy season. Whether you’re allergic to pollen or dust, allergies can be a real drag — but with the right equipment, spring can be much more enjoyable. We found an air purifier that you and your family are bound to appreciate this […]

Cheery Cherry Blossom: Imagine walking past your favorite bakery getting a whiff of their most sumptuous pastries, while also standing next to a cherry blossom tree. That’s exactly what the Cherry Blossom Pound Cake candle from Bath and Body Works will bring into your home. It features a soy wax blend, which offers cleaner burning, as well as lead-free wicks. Expect between 25 and 45 hours of burning of this glorious scent — was $25, now $15!

Zesty Lemon: Nothing opens up the senses quite like a lemon scent, and the Sicilian Lemon candle from Yankee Candle will do just that. It has a bright and refreshing lemony smell that evokes the feeling of being out on a balcony in Italy next to a fresh lemon tree. The 22-ounce jar has over 110 hours of burn time, which means it will last you weeks (or months) — was $31, now $17!

Watermelon Wonder: Featuring notes of chilled watermelon, pressed lime and holy basil, the Voluspa Kalahari Watermelon candle is like a spring-style cocktail wrapped up into a scent. To nail the spring vibes in your home, the candle comes in a beautiful pink embossed glass vessel with a decorative pink and lime green lid that we think will look perfect next to a bouquet of flowers or your favorite decor. The 18-ounce jar will give you over 100 hours of burn time and it’s made of a clean-burning coconut wax blend — just $35!

Posh Plum: A guaranteed mood-booster, shoppers say the Cashmere Plum candle from Chesapeake Bay helps lift them up when they’re in a down mood. It features a creamy cashmere scent paired with a light and tangy plum scent that other shoppers say is “not overwhelming yet strong enough to fill the room.” Coming in at just $18 on Amazon, this candle also makes a great gift for birthdays or holidays — just $18!

Related: Not Going on Spring Break? Look Like You Did in Just 1 Hour With This Lotion The pictures are already starting to flood Instagram. Somehow, Jenny is in Punta Cana and Brittany is swimming with dolphins in Key West. The FOMO is starting to kick in! Whether you’re saving your PTO for a long summer trip or simply want to save money, everyone has different reasons for staying put this spring. […]

Romantic Roses: The Roses candle from Diptyque will fill your space with the smell of freshly cut roses from the garden. It comes in a beautiful, aesthetic Diptyque jar and classic branding that also fits well with other home decor pieces. You can find it in both a 2.4-ounce size and 6.5-ounce size, depending on how long you want to burn it. For context, the brand says the 6.5-ounce size will provide approximately 60 hours of burn time — starting at $45!

Rainy Day Reset: Rainy days are the ideal time to stop, relax and reset, and the best way to set the mood for doing this is with the Replica When the Rain Stops candle from Maison Margiela. It captures that refreshing earthy smell that fills the outdoors right after the rain stops. It features notes of aquatic accord, rose petal and pine needle. Shop it in the 5.82-ounce for an approximate 40-hour burn time — snag it for $70!

Capri Blue: A long-time cult-favorite candle, the Capri Blue Volcano candle has over 10,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. We can assure this potent candle will instantly boost your spirits. It features notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, limes and lightly exotic mountain greens. You can choose from a selection of three candle sizes including 8-ounce, 19-ounce and 48-ounce — with the 19-ounce providing 85 hours of burn time — just $34!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us