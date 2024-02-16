Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring just around the corner, it’s time to prepare for the impending allergy season. Whether you’re allergic to pollen or dust, allergies can be a real drag — but with the right equipment, spring can be much more enjoyable. We found an air purifier that you and your family are bound to appreciate this upcoming allergy season — and it’s an Amazon bestseller with over 79,000 five-star reviews.

The LEVOIT Air Purifier reportedly has the power to keep your home allergens under control thanks to its handy three-in-one filter. This machine is a quiet air cleaner that has a sleep mode to make sure it stays particularly quiet while you slumber. Also, the machine’s strong filtration works on pollen, dust and animal dander allergens, and it can clean the air of a 1,095 square-foot room in under an hour — seriously!

Get the LEVOIT Air Purifier for $94 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 15, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Further, this air purifier comes with a timer and is available in two colors. This option also boasts a WiFi-enabled variation that allows you to control your air purifier through the brand’s app. Plus, the sleek body design of the system will fit seamlessly into any room’s aesthetic!

While discussing the efficacy of this purifier, a happy Amazon shopper noted, “I have purchased five of these now. I have them in the living room, bedrooms, and kitchen. For some reason, I find removing the filters and seeing how much gunk it has filtered out extremely satisfying.”

Another Amazon shopper gushed, “This is amazing. I saw a noticeable difference in the air after just an hour of turning this purifier on.”

One more Amazon reviewer said, “I like this air filter. It was easy to set up and seems to work well. It is not too loud and seems to make the air feel more fresh. I would recommend this item.”

With springtime just around the corner, you’re likely already thinking about how to battle allergies this season. Up your defense with this air purifier and allow you and your family to breathe more clearly!

