All year round — especially during summer — it’s all about making sure you smell your best. If you need to find a signature fragrance or are looking for a new one, now is the perfect time to shop for one — thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Whether you’re a Jo Malone fan or need to revitalize your home scents, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has something for every person’s needs. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 fragrance deals you should race over to Nordstrom to snag right now. Read on to see our picks!

1. Summer Ready: If you like floral, sweet scents, this Esteé Lauder AERIN Mediterranean Honeysuckle Summer Fragrance Set is right up your alley — was $180, now just $120!

2. Trial and Error: If you love Byredo, you’ll love this Byredo Les Triplés Fragrance Set. It lets you sample some of the brand’s most popular scents — was $104, now just $95!

3. Jo Malone Enthusiasts: This Jo Malone London Cologne Collection Set let’s you sample the brand’s most beloved scents for a steal — was $115, now just $90!

4. Oh, Le Labo: Do you like woody smells? This Le Labo The Discovery Set is perfect for you — was $99, now just $67!

5. Discovery, Discovery: Fragrance is all about discovery, and this Maison Francis Kurkdijan Fragrance Wardrobe for Her Set will help you find your new favorite scent — was $275, now just $220!

6. Creed, Please: Creed is a popular brand known for creating enticing smells. This Creed Women’s 3-Piece Fragrance Discovery Set will give you a chance to pick your most favorite scent from the label’s bestsellers — was $250, now just $200!

7. Hair and Body: For those who like fragrances that can work on your hair and body, this Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Parfum & Hair Mist Set has you covered — was $170, now just $119!

8. Exquisite Energy: This Parfums de Marly Fragrance Trio Set makes a great gift for the perfume snob in your life — was $640, now just $435!

9. Home-Approved: If you’re a home scent fanatic, you’ll practically gravitate towards this Voluspa Japonica Earth Tones Demi Candle Set — was $80, now just $53!

10. Candles, Candles, Candles: We can’t get enough this Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set due to its timeless, fresh and elegant influences — was $180, now just $126!

11. Cherry Girl: If you love notes of fruit, especially cherries, with your perfume, this Tom Ford Private Blend Cherries Fragrance Travel Set & Atomizer is great for traveling or storing in your daily handbag for refreshes — was $238, now just $160!

12. Everyday Essential: This Nest NYC Himalayan Salt & Rosewater Classic Candle & Reed Diffuser Set will last for up to 90 days, and it has a refreshing, light scent you’ll love — was $110, now just $73!

13. All-in-One: This Pura x Illume Best Sellers & Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser & Refill Set comes with everything you need to keep your home smelling good no matter the season— was $130, now just $85!