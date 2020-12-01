Our Absolute Favorite Slippers on Zappos Right Now — All on Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Happy December, shoppers! Can you believe we’re officially in the home stretch of 2020? While we have no idea where the time went, we’re seriously ready to start a new chapter in 2021.

This year has been full of surprises, and we encourage you to spend its remaining days indulging in self-care and relaxation. The key to the ultimate night-in? Slippers! That’s why we rounded up our current favorites from Zappos below. To make things even sweeter, each pair of these seven slippers is on sale right now. Even if you didn’t score big on Black Friday, there’s no FOMO necessary — these deals are major!

These Fuzzy Slide Slippers

These slippers may be simple, but they pack a stylish punch. While they may resemble a traditional slide, they’re instantly elevated with fabulous faux fur!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Batya slippers (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for just $50, available from Zappos!

These Holiday Slippers

These classic UGG slippers just got a festive upgrade for the holidays. They’re super cozy and resemble a Christmas sweater — adorable!

Get the UGG Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Slipper (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $80, available from Zappos!

These Dreamy Moccasin Slippers

These slippers have been synonymous with the L.L.Bean brand for years! The outer layer is made from sumptuous suede, and the interior is lined with ultra-soft lamb fur. These beauties are high-quality and make an excellent gift — after all, L.L.Bean slippers are iconic for a reason!

Get the L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins (originally $79) on sale with free shipping for just $67, available from Zappos!

These Fur-Lined Slippers

These slippers feature a cable knit material, and some fuzzy goodness inside! The grey fur peeks out of the top for a chic touch. They also have a thick sole that you can wear outside for a quick grocery run.

Get the BOBS from SKECHERS Keepsakes – Ice Angel slippers (originally $40) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available from Zappos!

These Heeled Slide Slippers

If your feet need arch support, then these slippers are made for you. Not only do they have a heel in the back, the footbed is curved to produce an optimal fit. Oh, and we’re not complaining about the added height they provide!

Get the VIONIC Relax Plush slippers (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $35, available from Zappos!

These Funky Leopard Print Slippers

Anyone who’s all about the leopard trend will love these slippers! They’re fuzzy all over and have a criss-cross strap design that ups the coziness factor even more.

Get the Steve Madden Fuzed Slipper (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $45, available from Zappos!

These Durable Slippers

If you need slippers that can actually be worn outside for longer periods of time, this is your best bet! They have a thick sole that’s similar to a casual pair of sneakers, but they’re lined with sherpa to keep your feet beyond warm.

Get the Old Friend Juliet slippers (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for just $73, available from Zappos!

Looking for more? Check out all of the slippers on sale at Zappos right now!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!