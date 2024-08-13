Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Achieving radiant, wrinkle-free skin is a dream for many beauty enthusiasts. There isn’t a right or a wrong way to turn that dream into a reality. Going under the needle for Botox and filler has risen as a go-to option for some of Us. Others opt for less invasive methods, like forehead and eye wrinkle patches. Honestly, it’s the best of both worlds for skincare savants.

If you’re on the hunt for a wrinkle-zapping treatment you can use at home, look no further than the Frownies Forehead and Eye Patches. The hypoallergenic facial patches soften and smooth forehead wrinkles and eleven lines overnight. These patches are made of weighted unbleached kraft paper and a water-activated starch-based adhesive. The duo works together to lift lines and relax facial tension.

Best of all? It comes with 144 patches for just $25, making it a budget-friendly option. These patches are such a hit with Amazon shoppers that it was purchased over 70,000 times in the past month. Over 17,000 shoppers left perfect five-star reviews, raving about how fast these patches work.

Applying these patches can be a little involved. It’s an eight-step process. First, wash and moisturize your skin and tear the patch to the desired size. Moisten the shiny side of the patch with Frownies Rose Water Hydrator, or warm and wait until it begins to get tacky and curl. Massage the application area and hold the skin tight before applying it. Overlap additional patches to cover large areas and wear the patches overnight for best results. Lastly, rinse with warm water to gently remove. Like all beauty treatments, consistency is key. Results are best when used over several weeks.

Shoppers are quite impressed with the results they’ve received. “I am very pleased with my results,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I highly recommend these little patches! I did discover you can use them more than once as long as they still stick. I have told everyone about them. They are incredible.” The customer revealed they didn’t experience any difficulty sleeping in the patches overnight. “I am a tummy sleeper. They stayed put all night.”

