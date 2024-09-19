Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Laundry is the one chore that never gets fully checked off the “to-do” list. Even when you do the loads you need, there are always new pieces that need to be tossed in the wash machine. And when you have clothes with stains and intense odors, getting laundry done can take even longer. That’s why you need one of OxiClean’s stain and odor removers on hand to help your clothes look and smell their best.

This month OxiClean teamed up with Jesse Solomon from Summer House on Bravo TV, to tackle life’s messes. The partnership comes just in time to celebrate National Adulting Day, which “emphasizes the duties and hurdles of adulthood. This includes key milestones such as landing a first job, owning a home, adopting a pet or welcoming a child. Each moment brings joy and potentially unavoidable messes. To mark this day, OxiClean has collaborated with renowned influencers to deliver an educational content series that resonates with adults and simplifies everyday tasks,” OxiClean shared.

OxiClean has a laundry list (see what we did there?) of products that help remove stains and banish odors on your clothes. Our favorite? We love the OxiClean Odor Blasters Versatile Stain & Odor Remover, formulated for use on smelly socks, musty towels, sweaty clothes, sweat stains and body odor, per the brand. The deodorizer is easy to use. Just portion some of the product out, soak the item for one to six hours (some items may require more time to soak), and then wash on a normal cycle. You can also use it on carpet and furniture too!

Get the OxiClean Odor Blasters Versatile Stain & Odor Remover for $11 at OxiClean!

Fans rave about the OxiClean Odor Blasters Versatile Stain & Odor Remover.

“Works like magic!” one said. “I received a sample size, so I was only able to use it once, but the smell and effectiveness were great! It helped remove stains and didn’t damage the clothes.”

“This stuff is amazing!! Especially with having younger kids, it helps take out so many stains,” another reviewer wrote. “The pricing is good for what it’s used for! I would definitely buy it again.”

“Using a shared washing machine and dryer always has me skeptical about how clean the machines actually are,” a final reviewer shared. “Using Oxiclean odor blaster, I felt secure knowing my clothes would come out smelling fresh without any extra strange scents.”

If your clothes need a little TLC, stock up on the odor blaster and watch how clean they come out!

