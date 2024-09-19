The Best Sports Bras for Running — Support, Comfort and No Chafing
Searching for the best sports bras for running? The investment is more important than you might think. Long runs without adequate support for the breasts can damage delicate breast tissue and contribute to next-day pain and soreness. Fortunately, modern sports bras greatly reduce bounce and side-to-side movement without being too restrictive, so you can run pain free. But how do you know which bras are worth the purchase? It generally depends on two key factors: cup size and run length and intensity.
Your cup size can help you choose between a light, medium and high-impact bra for your run. (Hint: medium and high impact are usually the best bet.) The length and intensity of your run can also help you determine whether you need the most support possible in the form of high necklines and racerbacks. To help you find the best sports bra for running that suits your body and lifestyle, check out the following recommendations based on impact level, design, sizing, material, price, customer reviews and shipping and return policies.
The 19 Best Sports Bras for Running
Finding the Best Sports Bras for Running
Whether you’re simply here to find out which sports bra Taylor Swift wears for her tour rehearsals or replace old bras that just aren’t cutting it, this guide is for you. Each bra strikes a balance between comfort and support, so you can go on a run without pain or extremely tight restriction.
One last note: Sports bras for running are notoriously “unflattering,” but they don’t have to be! Several of the below recommendations have individualized cup shapes rather than a “uniboob” shape, and all of them have an aesthetically-pleasing style to boost your confidence.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sports Bras for Running
Impact
All sports bras fall into one of three categories: low, medium and high impact. Low-impact bras are typically designed for athleisure or non-bouncy exercise, such as yoga, though some people with smaller busts may still find them supportive enough for recovery runs. Medium-impact bras are well suited to smaller busts on longer runs, though people with larger busts may also find this impact level comfortable.
Lastly, high-impact bras are best suited for larger busts and anyone who really struggles with bouncing and shifting breasts on runs. Keep in mind that the higher the bra impact, the more likely it is the bra will feel restrictive and comfortable. The key for most buyers is a bra that hits the sweet spot between comfort and support.
Design
No matter your cup size, the design of a running bra can make or break your workout. A great running bra typically has thick straps and a thick band around the ribs, all of which help lift and support the breasts on runs so you feel little to no pain and discomfort. Other great features include adjustable straps for a customizable fit and a racerback or crossback design to enhance lift. If you typically struggle to pull a sports bra on or off, a keyhole in the back, a bra-like back enclosure or a zippered front enclosure can make things easier.
Sizing
Sports bras typically follow traditional t-shirt sizing (small, medium, large and more), though bra sizing (32A to 40DD and beyond) has become much more popular in recent years. You may prefer general sizing if your breast size fluctuates throughout the month. Bra sizing can be more helpful if you tend to fall between sizes or you have a less-common cup and band combination.
Material
If you struggle with chafing or skin sensitivities, checking out a running bra’s materials before buying can save you a lot of time and hassle. Exterior fabrics with a soft and smooth feel can help significantly in preventing chafing under the armpits and upper arms. Moisture-wicking materials can also stop friction in its tracks.
If you struggle with chafing near your armpits, selecting a bra with smaller arm cut outs may help create a barrier between your underarm and your torso. Be careful not to go to the extreme; sports bras with a very high cut under the arms may actually cause more irritation.
If you have skin sensitivities, look for fabrics that are OEKO-TEX certified. OEKO-TEX is a globally recognized certification and testing system, and the certification means a product is sustainable, durable and safe to wear (ie. it has little to no irritating chemicals). Specific fabrics, such as 100% cotton or bamboo, may also help.
Price
Sports bras for running have a significant range in price from $10 to $200. Keeping quality and affordability in mind, the following recommendations range between $20 and $180, with most recommendations falling below $90.
What Are the Different Types of Sports Bras for Running?
Traditional
A traditional sports bra has a U scoop in the front, straps that run straight over the shoulders, and a U scoop or straight line in the back. This style is great for buyers with a minimalist aesthetic and those who prioritize comfort, as racerback bras can feel more restrictive.
Racerback
Racerback sports bras have a traditional U scoop in the front or a flat top and an X or V shape in the back. This angled design in the back helps create more lift throughout the bra, which is ideal on a long run. Racerback bras work well for runners with large busts or those who prefer a little extra support.
Front Closure
If you always struggle to pull on high-impact sports bras, consider investing in a front closure bra. A zipper down the front center makes it easy to shrug this type of bra on and off with little to no difficulty. Note that these bras typically cost more than traditional sports bras due to their high-quality materials and design.
Back Closure
A back-closure sports bra clips shut just like a traditional bra, and it typically has three or more hooks. If you prefer the feel and support of a regular bra, you may enjoy this stype more than a traditional sports bra. Plus, back closure bras are far less likely to create a “uniboob.”
Best Overall: Under Armour Mid Crossback Sports Bra 2.0
Pros
- Great price
- Supportive and comfortable
- Cup pads don’t shift during runs or wash cycles
Cons
- Sizing only up to XXL
- No free shipping on orders under $99
- May need to size up if the bra is too compressive
When considering every factor that makes a good sports bra for running, the Under Armour Mid Crossback Sports Bra ticks the most boxes. We think it gives you the best bang for your buck at $35 thanks to a supportive design, a keyhole opening in the back that makes it easy to pull on and off, and cup pads that don’t shift during runs or washes. The high neckline also offers great support and coverage.
The biggest downside: Sizing runs from XS to XXL and doesn’t cover plus sizes. You may also find the design too compressive and may need to size up. Note that shipping via the Under Armour website is free only on $99+ orders.
Best Budget: RUNNING GIRL High Impact Running Bra
Pros
- Supportive and comfortable
- Sewn-in pads
- Small to 3X sizing
Cons
- Sizing inconsistencies
- Sizing up results in less support
- Not ideal for cup sizes over DD
You don’t always need to spend over $30 to find a great running bra. The RUNNING GIRL High Impact Racerback Bra is a great Amazon pick because it provides serious support while still maintaining comfort. The pads are also sewn into the bra so they won’t move during runs or wash cycles, and a few reviewers note that the bra is also perfect for breast augmentation recovery. Plus, sizing ranges from small to 3X.
On the other hand, a few buyers note that the bra runs small while others say it runs big, which may be due to sizing inconsistency or how customers prefer the bra to fit. Sizing up can also result in a far less supportive running experience.
Best for Plus Sizing: Fabletics No-Bounce High Impact Sports Bra
Pros
- Prevents bouncing and side-to-side movement
- Moisture-wicking, UPF fabric
- XXS to 4X
Cons
- Must be a new Fabletics member to receive discounts
- Free shipping only on $49.95+ orders
- Sizing runs slightly large
Struggling to find a bra with inclusive sizing that still offers a well-designed, compressive fit? If so, consider the Fabletics No Bounce High Impact Sports Bra. It has a high neck and wide bottom band to prevent bouncing and side-to-side movement. In addition, the fabric is four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF protected. Sizing ranges from XXS to 4X.
What you might not like: To get the Fabletics 80% off pricing, you have to be a new Fabletics member. In addition, you must spend at least $49.95 to qualify for free shipping, and shipping charges are calculated after discounts. Some buyers note that sizing runs large.
Best for Large Busts: Panache Power Wired Sports Bra
Pros
- U-shaped curve in back distributes weight
- Sizing based on band and cup size
- Underwire for added support
Cons
- Not all sizes available on Amazon
- Expensive
- US shipping not covered
Often referred to as the workhouse of bras, the Panache Power Wired Sports Bra is one of the best picks for runners with large busts. It clips in the back like a normal bra but offers all the support of a compressive sports bra. Key features include a U-shape curve in the back to distribute weight more evenly, wide and cushioned shoulder straps, breathable fabric and an underwire. Sizing is separated by band and cup size.
Note that Panache sizing follows the UK system, which differs from the American system past D cups. See a size conversion chart here. In addition, this bra is expensive, and Panache does not cover shipping in the US. Note that some sizes are not consistently available on Amazon.
Best Budget for Large Busts: SYROKAN Full Coverage Bounce Control Underwire Sports Bra
Pros
- High impact
- Adjustable straps
- 32B to 42E sizing
Cons
- Underwire noticeable through thin t-shirts
- Inaccurate band sizing reported
- Runs small
The SYROKAN Bounce Control Sports Bra is a great choice if you need a durable and supportive running bra that offers sizing well beyond the C cup. This bra is not only affordable, but also well designed and comfortable. Its best features include removable cup pads, padded straps along the shoulders and a U-shape in the back to redistribute weight.
However, the underwire may be noticeable through a thin or form-fitting t-shirt. Some customers have also received bras with inaccurate band sizing, and SYROKAN recommends sizing up, which can throw off band and cup accuracy.
Best Comfort: Senita Athletics Sierra Bra
Pros
- Great bang for your buck
- Medium to high coverage
- Quick-drying fabric
Cons
- May not be enough support for D+ cups on runs
- Bra inserts move during wash cycle
- Free shipping only on $75+ orders
Comfort and compression usually don’t go hand in hand, but the Senita Athletics Sierra Bra is the exception. The medium-to-high coverage design is flattering and supportive, thanks to two criss-crossing straps on either side. The removable bra inserts are also comfortable and durable, the fabric is quick to dry and there is a key pocket in the back. While Senita recommends this bra for medium impact activities like pilates and dance, it offers plenty of support on runs without creating the usual compressive discomfort.
However, you may find that this bra doesn’t offer enough support for runs if you have D+ cups (the Senita Sarah Sports Bra is a great alternative). The bra inserts also tend to move around and fold during a wash cycle, and shipping is only free on $75+ orders.
Best Long Line Sports Bra: Bombshell Sportswear Ultimate Tank Bra
Pros
- Soft fabric may prevent chafing
- Compressive structure throughout
- Removable padding
Cons
- Shipping is only free on $150+ orders
- Pricey
- Sizing only up to XL
If you’re a runner who loves using a sports bra tank rather than a shirt and bra combo, the Bombshell Sportswear Ultimate Tank Bra is the choice for you. The buttery-soft fabric doesn’t dig into the skin and helps prevent chafing, while the compressive structure offers great support. Plus, the padding is removable.
The downsides: Shipping is only free on $150+ orders, and Bombshell Sportswear does not cover return shipping costs. Sizing also only goes up to XL. Note that this style works for most runs but isn’t ideal for long, strenuous runs.
Best for Small Busts: Reebok ID Train High-Support Bra
Pros
- Free Reebok shipping, returns and exchanges
- High neckline and wide band for support
- Sweat-wicking
Cons
- May create a “uniboob”
- No padding
- Low cut under arms may lead to chafing
While small busts don’t usually need the bra support that large busts require, they still benefit from good compression and coverage during a long run. The Reebok ID Train High-Support Bra is a great choice for these runners because it has a high neckline, a thick racerback style and a wide band to keep everything lifted. Plus, the material wicks sweat and the shoulder straps are reinforced with mesh to improve the product’s durability. Sizing ranges from 2XS to 2XL.
What you might not like: The design can create a “uniboob,” and the bra does not have padding. In addition, the low cut under the arms may contribute to underarm chafing.
Best Splurge: Forme Power Bra
Pros
- Sizing up to 3X
- Helps your body become aware of your posture
- Great coverage and support
Cons
- May chafe under armpits
- No padding
- Our most expensive recommendation
If you want to know the secret to better posture without even thinking about it, just ask Taylor Swift — she’s been seen wearing the Forme Power Bra during The Eras Tour rehearsals. Indeed, this FDA-registered bra is a great reminder to sit up straight thanks to multidirectional materials, which gently push and pull in just the right spots. This helps your body become aware of where it is in space so you naturally correct your posture. On runs, this posture reminder can help reduce strain and improve your performance. Plus, the bra is more comfortable than you might think while still offering great coverage and support.
However, the Forme Power Bra is not a miracle bra; it won’t correct posture overnight, and it might not cause a dramatic change when you put it on. The small arm holes also means you may find the fabric to be irritating under your armpits.
Best for Recovery Runs: Z Supply High Contrast Tank Bra
Pros
- Free shipping
- Removable pads, adjustable straps
- Great for all-day wear
Cons
- Not sold at most retailers
- Not ideal for longer runs
- Limited sizing
If you’re looking for a cute sports bra and tank combo that holds up on a light jog, consider the Z supply High Contrast Tank Bra. Key features include an interior shelf bra with removable pads, adjustable straps and moisture-wicking fabric. In addition, the removable pads don’t shift significantly during washes, and the bra is comfortable enough for all-day wear.
On the other hand, this bra isn’t ideal for longer runs, especially if you have a C+ cup, and it isn’t sold at many retailers. Sizing is also limited, ranging from XS to XL, and the product is expensive.
Best Front Pocket Bra: Tracksmith Allston Pocket Sports Bra
Pros
- Adjustable
- Internal pocket for keys or fuel
- OEKO-TEX certified fabric
Cons
- Not sold at other retailers
- Low-impact support for C+ cups
- Expensive
Whether you’re preparing for a 5K or a marathon, the Tracksmith Allston Pocket Sports Bra is an excellent investment. It has a high neckline and thick lower band to reduce bounce, and it holds its shape after many washes. The internal pocket is perfect for keys or fuel, and the fabric is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it doesn’t contain harmful levels of toxic substances.
The downsides: This bra only offers medium-impact support for AA to C cups and low-impact support for C+ cups. It’s also expensive and not sold at other retailers.
Best Back Pocket Bra: Senita Athletics Lux Sarah Sports Bra
Pros
- Phone pocket between shoulder blades
- Key hole in back for breathability
- Cool, slick fabric
Cons
- May be hard to remove/re-insert phone
- Removable cups may easily crease
- Free shipping only on $75+ orders
If you having a bra with a pocket large enough for a phone, the Lux Sarah Sports Bra from Senita Athletics is for you. This medium-impact product offers a flattering, U-shaped neckline, a racerback with a keyhole for breathability and style, removable cups and cool, slick fabric. The phone pocket rests on the back between the shoulder blades.
However, you may it difficult to remove and re-insert your phone into the pocket on runs. A few customers have also complained that the removable cups are thin and easily creased. Note that shipping is only free on $75+ orders.
Best for Matching With a Set: Z Supply Shine On Lemon Bra
Pros
- Free shipping
- Buttery, comfortable fabric
- Supportive lower band
Cons
- Pricey
- Low-impact for C+ cups
- Limited sizing
Comfy meets cute in the Z Supply Shine On Lemon Bra. You’ll love the buttery, double-lined fabric, removable pads and all-day comfort. The bra also has a durable, compressive lower band that keeps your chest supported. Plus, you can purchase a pair of matching biker shorts separately. Note that shipping is free in the US.
What you might not like: This bra is pricey, and it only offers low-impact support for C+ cups. Sizing is also limited, ranging from XS to XL, and the product is pricey.
Best for Storage: Brooks Drive 3 Pocket Run Sports Bra
Pros
- Free shipping and free 90-day returns
- Large back pocket, 2 side pockets
- High neckline for extra coverage
Cons
- Expensive
- May be uncomfortable to run with keys
If you need to store more than just a set of keys on every run, the Brooks Drive 3 Pocket Run Sports Bra is for you. It’s designed for maximum storage without looking bulky, thanks to a large back pocket between the shoulder blades and two mesh side pockets. The cups are also easily removable with envelope-style interior pockets, and the high neckline adds extra coverage and support. Sizing ranges between 32A and 40DDE.
However, it may be uncomfortable to run if you place a set of bulky keys in one of the side pockets. This bra is also expensive.
Best Plus Size Racerback: Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Armour High Sports Bra
Pros
- 1X to 3X sizing on Under Armour site
- Keyhole for easy on/off
- Adjustable, non-slip straps
Cons
- Free shipping only on $99+ orders
- No padding
- Creates “uniboob”
Racerbacks (instead of traditional straps) offer great support and stability on a run, which is essential for plus-sized buyers. The Under Armour HeatGear Armour High Sports Bra is a great racerback for sizes 1X to 3X because it has both support and stability without compromising comfort. The keyhole makes it easier to get on and off, the mesh back adds breathability and the adjustable, non-slip straps help create an ideal fit through the shoulders.
On the other hand, plus sizing is not usually available at other retailers. A few buyers have also complained about the lack of padding, while a few state that it creates a “uniboob.” Note that Under Armour doesn’t offer free shipping on orders below $99.
Best Budget Long Line Sports Bra: The Gym People Women’s Wirefree Sports Bra
Pros
- Good support and coverage
- XS to 3X sizing
- Works as a running tank and casual top
Cons
- Light impact for DD+ cups
- Pads crease easily
- May lose its shape over time
Looking for a long-line sports bra (also called a tank top sports bra) that costs under $30? Check out The Gym People Women’s Wirefree Sports Bra. The U-shape in the back helps distribute weight evenly and the interior bra offers good support and coverage for most people with a size DD cup or smaller. It also comes in a wide variety of solid colors, and sizing ranges from XS to 3X. Best of all, it functions as both a running tank and a top for casual events.
However, the support of this bra drops to light impact for people with a DD+ cup. The removable pads also crease easily, and a few customers have complained that the bra loses its shape over time.
Best Adjustable Straps: SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra
Pros
- Adjustable, changeable straps
- Adjustable center band
- Prevents bouncing and shifting
Cons
- Expensive
- Free shipping only on $99+ orders
For the ultimate, customizable experience, opt for a SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra. This product is built to last, with key features such as adjustable straps for lifted support (which can cross or be worn normally), an adjustable center band and a zipper-front enclosure for easy on/off. The two-way stretch fabric is also designed to reduce bouncing and shifting from side to side. Bonus: SheFit offers a 30-day wash, wear and return policy.
Note that the Ultimate Sports Bra is expensive, though it has impressive longevity. In addition, shipping is only free on orders over $99.
Best for Large Busts With Underarm Chafing: Brooks Crossback 2.0 Sports Bra
Pros
- Crossback design for support
- No chafing
- Free shipping and free 90-day returns
Cons
- Sizing runs small
- May lose support after multiple washes and wears
- Not adjustable
Underarm chafing is a thing of the past with the Brooks Crossback 2.0 Sports Bra. It offers impressive support without having an underwire, thanks to a crossback design and thick rib band. Buyers also report that it doesn’t cause chafing, even on marathon-long runs. Sizing ranges from 30AB to 40 DDE, and Brooks offers 90-day returns, even on worn items.
The downsides: A few buyers have complained that sizing runs small, and others found that the bra lost support after several washes and wears. It’s also not adjustable, which would fix a few sizing issues and better justify the high price tag.
Best for Most Bust Sizes With Underarm Chafing: Champion Spot Comfort High-Impact Sports Bra
Pros
- Free Champion shipping when you sign up, free returns
- Smooth outer fabric
- Gel-infused, adjustable straps
Cons
- No exchanges
- Not much size variety
- Hard to find exact bra at other retailers
Looking for a bra with supportive, durable fabric that doesn’t cause chafing? If so, we recommend the Champion Spot Comfort High-Impact Sports Bra. It has a smooth outer fabric to reduce friction as well as gel-infused, adjustable straps to prevent strap irritation. Plus, the wire-free structure and U-shaped design in the back help prevent bouncing and shifting during high-intensity workouts. Shipping and returns are free if you sign up for a Champion rewards account.
However, Champion does not offer exchanges. The band and cup sizing is also somewhat limited, as it ranges from 34C to 42DDD. If you are purchasing this Champion bra at another retailer, it can be hard to find your exact size.
