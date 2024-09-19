The Best Sports Bras for Running — Support, Comfort and No Chafing

One last note: Sports bras for running are notoriously “unflattering,” but they don’t have to be! Several of the below recommendations have individualized cup shapes rather than a “uniboob” shape, and all of them have an aesthetically-pleasing style to boost your confidence.

Whether you’re simply here to find out which sports bra Taylor Swift wears for her tour rehearsals or replace old bras that just aren’t cutting it, this guide is for you. Each bra strikes a balance between comfort and support , so you can go on a run without pain or extremely tight restriction.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sports Bras for Running

Impact

All sports bras fall into one of three categories: low, medium and high impact. Low-impact bras are typically designed for athleisure or non-bouncy exercise, such as yoga, though some people with smaller busts may still find them supportive enough for recovery runs. Medium-impact bras are well suited to smaller busts on longer runs, though people with larger busts may also find this impact level comfortable.

Lastly, high-impact bras are best suited for larger busts and anyone who really struggles with bouncing and shifting breasts on runs. Keep in mind that the higher the bra impact, the more likely it is the bra will feel restrictive and comfortable. The key for most buyers is a bra that hits the sweet spot between comfort and support.

Design

No matter your cup size, the design of a running bra can make or break your workout. A great running bra typically has thick straps and a thick band around the ribs, all of which help lift and support the breasts on runs so you feel little to no pain and discomfort. Other great features include adjustable straps for a customizable fit and a racerback or crossback design to enhance lift. If you typically struggle to pull a sports bra on or off, a keyhole in the back, a bra-like back enclosure or a zippered front enclosure can make things easier.

Sizing

Sports bras typically follow traditional t-shirt sizing (small, medium, large and more), though bra sizing (32A to 40DD and beyond) has become much more popular in recent years. You may prefer general sizing if your breast size fluctuates throughout the month. Bra sizing can be more helpful if you tend to fall between sizes or you have a less-common cup and band combination.

Material

If you struggle with chafing or skin sensitivities, checking out a running bra’s materials before buying can save you a lot of time and hassle. Exterior fabrics with a soft and smooth feel can help significantly in preventing chafing under the armpits and upper arms. Moisture-wicking materials can also stop friction in its tracks.

If you struggle with chafing near your armpits, selecting a bra with smaller arm cut outs may help create a barrier between your underarm and your torso. Be careful not to go to the extreme; sports bras with a very high cut under the arms may actually cause more irritation.

If you have skin sensitivities, look for fabrics that are OEKO-TEX certified. OEKO-TEX is a globally recognized certification and testing system, and the certification means a product is sustainable, durable and safe to wear (ie. it has little to no irritating chemicals). Specific fabrics, such as 100% cotton or bamboo, may also help.

Price

Sports bras for running have a significant range in price from $10 to $200. Keeping quality and affordability in mind, the following recommendations range between $20 and $180, with most recommendations falling below $90.