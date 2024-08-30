The Best Sunglasses for Women, Tested and Reviewed

Finding the Best Sunglasses for Women Shopping for sunglasses is similar to shopping for shoes; a $10 to $20 pair does the job, but spending even just a little extra makes a big difference in terms of quality and longevity. Features like shock-resistant frames and anti-scratch coatings go a long way because they keep you from having to buy new shades every year. In addition, protectors like UV filtering and polarization reduce eye damage and strain. Frame style in relation to face shape is another important factor for many women. To be clear, anyone can wear any style they like! Still, many shoppers like having a little guidance on which frames compliment which face shapes, especially online shoppers who can’t try on styles before buying.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sunglasses for Women Protection Before you fall in love with a pair of sunglasses, it’s important to double check its eye safety features. Look for glasses that offer 99 to 100% UV protection, which covers both UVA and UVB rays. If you plan to wear your shades while driving, exercising or visiting the beach, polarization is a good idea for blocking glare and increasing clarity. In addition, lens tint will make a difference in terms of how much you like to wear your glasses. An extremely dark or cool tint, for instance, is great for super sunny days but becomes annoying on a cloudy day. Lighter tints like brown and pink make your vision warm and inviting, but may not be dark enough for extremely bright days. Shape When trying to pick a frame to complement your face shape, remember that opposites often create balance. For instance, round frames tend to look great on square faces, and square frames tend to look great on round faces. While I’ll dive into the specific recommendations for each face shape below, it’s important to note that many faces don’t fit into a specific category. Nose shape and length can also influence your decision. So, you shouldn’t feel limited! You may be surprised by what types of frames complement your facial features. Materials The materials used in a pair of sunglasses directly impact its durability and whether or not it feels “luxurious” or high quality. Great materials to look for include acetate, a plant-based plastic known for its strength, lightness, flexibility and hypoallergenic properties. If you’re looking for a metal frame, opt for stainless steel, which is flexible, strong and resistant to corrosion. As for lenses, a few great options include glass, polycarbonate and polyurethane. Glass is best for clarity and scratch resistance, though it is heavier, more likely to break with significant impact and not as easy to coat and protect against UV rays. Polycarbonate, a strong and lightweight plastic, is impact resistant and easy to coat against UV rays. Lastly, polyurethane is a clear, transparent, shatter-resistant and heat-resistant plastic — a great pick for sports and outdoor activities.