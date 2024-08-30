The Best Sunglasses for Women, Tested and Reviewed
Hoping to find the best sunglasses for women that complement your lifestyle and face shape? An excellent pair won’t just elevate your look, but will also protect your eyes from damaging UVA and UVB rays. In other words, it should be the ideal combination of style and functionality. But finding a great pair can be difficult; some frames have a significant markup while others aren’t built to last. Here’s what can help: identify which key features make the difference between a good and bad pair of sunglasses.
In searching for the best products, I tried out a variety of sunglasses with a wide range of price points. I paid close attention to UV protection, lens clarity, coating and material, frame material and construction, comfort, durability and longevity. I also checked out brand reputation as well as shipping and return policies. Ultimately, I narrowed down my selection to 18 different frames from reputable brands. (Glasses that I was not able to test are marked as “not tested.”) Learn more about the sunnies I chose and why they would make a great addition to your wardrobe.
Finding the Best Sunglasses for Women
Shopping for sunglasses is similar to shopping for shoes; a $10 to $20 pair does the job, but spending even just a little extra makes a big difference in terms of quality and longevity. Features like shock-resistant frames and anti-scratch coatings go a long way because they keep you from having to buy new shades every year. In addition, protectors like UV filtering and polarization reduce eye damage and strain.
Frame style in relation to face shape is another important factor for many women. To be clear, anyone can wear any style they like! Still, many shoppers like having a little guidance on which frames compliment which face shapes, especially online shoppers who can’t try on styles before buying.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sunglasses for Women
Protection
Before you fall in love with a pair of sunglasses, it’s important to double check its eye safety features. Look for glasses that offer 99 to 100% UV protection, which covers both UVA and UVB rays. If you plan to wear your shades while driving, exercising or visiting the beach, polarization is a good idea for blocking glare and increasing clarity.
In addition, lens tint will make a difference in terms of how much you like to wear your glasses. An extremely dark or cool tint, for instance, is great for super sunny days but becomes annoying on a cloudy day. Lighter tints like brown and pink make your vision warm and inviting, but may not be dark enough for extremely bright days.
Shape
When trying to pick a frame to complement your face shape, remember that opposites often create balance. For instance, round frames tend to look great on square faces, and square frames tend to look great on round faces.
While I’ll dive into the specific recommendations for each face shape below, it’s important to note that many faces don’t fit into a specific category. Nose shape and length can also influence your decision. So, you shouldn’t feel limited! You may be surprised by what types of frames complement your facial features.
Materials
The materials used in a pair of sunglasses directly impact its durability and whether or not it feels “luxurious” or high quality. Great materials to look for include acetate, a plant-based plastic known for its strength, lightness, flexibility and hypoallergenic properties. If you’re looking for a metal frame, opt for stainless steel, which is flexible, strong and resistant to corrosion. As for lenses, a few great options include glass, polycarbonate and polyurethane. Glass is best for clarity and scratch resistance, though it is heavier, more likely to break with significant impact and not as easy to coat and protect against UV rays. Polycarbonate, a strong and lightweight plastic, is impact resistant and easy to coat against UV rays. Lastly, polyurethane is a clear, transparent, shatter-resistant and heat-resistant plastic — a great pick for sports and outdoor activities.
What Are the Different Types of Sunglasses for Women?
There are a wide variety of sunglasses shapes for women, but the most popular categories include round, square, rectangle, aviator, cat eye and oversized.
Round
In general, round glasses are a good choice for a buyer with an oval, square or triangular face shape. They can add softness to angular features, and they also bring a retro vibe to your style. Note that some round glasses have a flat top, and others have lifted corners.
Square
There’s a reason square frames are so classic; they complement a wide variety of face shapes, including round, oval, square (yes, square!) and triangle. A square frame adds structure to soft features, but it can also add symmetry and balance. Note that some square frames have rounded edges, which may be the perfect in-between pick for a square face shape.
Rectangle
Rectangular frames work well on round, oval and heart-shaped faces. This is because they add structure and can help draw the eye upward. Note that rectangular frames come in a wide range of sizes, from extremely small and trendy to oversized. They can also have rounded or sharp edges to help create structure or soften your features.
Aviator
Like square frames, aviators complement many different face shapes, such as round, oval, square and triangle. However, on certain faces they can “pull down” the features thanks to their sloping, lower edges. Note that most aviators have nose pads because the frames are usually metal.
Cat Eye
With its uplifted corners, a cat eye is a great pick if you want to draw attention upwards. These frames work well on oval, square, heart and triangular shaped faces, but depending on the specifics, they can work on just about any face.
A cat eye frame is a statement piece, so it isn’t for everyone. If you like the upward flick of a cat eye but want more structure, consider a fox eye frame instead.
Oversized
Oversized glasses come in just about any shape, and they make great statement pieces. The same general recommendations apply here — round frames will work well on oval, square and triangle faces, and so on. Oversized glasses are also a great choice if you’re looking for complete eye coverage on a very sunny day.
Best Round: I-SEA Ella Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Polarized, warm tint
- Hand-polished frames, built to last
- Affordable
Cons
- Shipping not included
- Return/exchange shipping not covered
- Lens coating may peel after long exposure to saltwater
If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, check out I-SEA. The California-based company sells high-quality lenses, both polarized and unpolarized, at reasonable prices. The Ella circular glasses were easily one of my favorites to test. I loved the warm, light-brown and polarized tint, which made my vision crystal clear. In addition, the hand-polished frames with stainless steel hinges have a high-quality feel.
However, I-SEA does not pay for initial shipping or return and exchange shipping. Plus, the return window is only 14 days long. Note that I-SEA frames aren’t built for long exposure to saltwater, which could cause the lens coating to peel.
Best Square: NEVEN Eyewear CM LUV
Pros
- Free shipping on $40+ orders
- Free 30-day returns
- Saltwater resistant, FDA-approved polarization
Cons
- Pricey
- Dirt/smudging on lenses is noticeable quickly
For sunny days, watersports and afternoons at the beach, the NEVEN Eyewear CM LUV is the perfect pick. These glasses feature FDA-approved, polarized and impact-resistance lenses with lightweight frames. Plus, the glasses are saltwater resistant. Each pair is also covered by an Everlast Guarantee, which lets you submit a claim and get a brand new pair of glasses for $12.50 if yours become lost, broken or stolen. I personally loved the polarized, steely tint of the glasses and how reflective the exterior lenses are.
Something to keep in mind: These lenses are on the pricier side at $80 each, though the quality of the overall glasses (plus the fact that you can buy one and get two free) makes them a great investment. Also, dirt and smudges on these lenses become noticeable more quickly on these lenses than other glasses, perhaps because the outer coating is so reflective.
Best Rectangular: NEVEN Eyewear Tombstone Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Free shipping on $40+ orders
- Free 30-day returns and exchanges
- Multiple colors/patterns available in this frame
Cons
- Pricey
- Dirt/smudging is noticeable quickly
- Not sold at other retailers
If you’re on the hunt for a classic, rectangular frame, superior quality and a price tag under $100, look no further than the NEVEN Tombstone sunglasses. As with the CM LUV frames, the Tombstones have saltwater resistance, FDA-approved, polarized and impact-resistance lenses and an Everlast guarantee. They also come in multiple frame colors and patterns and lens tints.
On the other hand, these glasses are pricey, and dirt and smudges on the lenses become noticeable quickly.
Best Aviator: I-SEA Sara Polarized Glasses
Pros
- Affordable
- Subtle nose grips keep glasses up
- Great for driving
Cons
- Not all colors in this style are polarized
- Shipping and return shipping not covered
- Long exposure to saltwater can damage lenses
A high-quality pair of aviators usually costs well over $100, but the I-SEA Sara Polarized Glasses are the exception. During testing, I loved how the frames never slipped or hung low over my eyes thanks to the nose grips. The lenses were also crystal clear and not too dark, making them a great pick for driving or walking.
Note that not all colors in this style are polarized. Also, I-SEA doesn’t cover shipping or return and exchange shipping, and the 14-day returns window is short compared to that of other brands. Be mindful of wearing these glasses in the ocean, as long exposure to saltwater could cause the lens coating to peel.
Best Oversized Square: NEVEN The Cape Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Free shipping on $40+ orders
- Free 30-day returns and exchanges
- FDA-approved polarization
Cons
- Lenses get dirty quickly
- Pricey
- Not sold at other retailers
Nothing quite beats the glamorous feel of the NEVEN The Cape Sunglasses. While large, square glasses tend to overwhelm small faces, the lifted corners (similar to a cat-eye shape) flatter most face sizes and shapes. The lenses of The Cape feature a blue-green tint, FDA-approved polarization, impact resistance, saltwater resistance and an Everlast guarantee if they break or get lost. I love that the glassy, warm color of the lenses in the color Spirit work well with just about any skin tone. Other colors for this frame include black, purple, purple/blue lenses with black frames and pink lenses with black frames.
As with other extremely reflective frames from NEVEN, this pair of sunglasses gets dirty quickly. The glasses are also on the pricey side, though the brand often runs a buy-one-get-two-free deal (so you are paying roughly $26 per pair).
Best Oversized Round: NEVEN Eyewear Zoë Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Three different tints/frames available in this style
- FDA-approved polarization
- Free shipping over $40, free 30-day returns
Cons
- Dirt and smudges are highly noticeable
- Pricey
- Not sold at other retailers
Love an oversized look but prefer a round frame? If so, check out the NEVEN Zoë Sunglasses. This particular pair in the color Quinn has flattering and reflective hot-pink lenses with a green/gray tint, though you can also opt for a warm brown or classic black tint. As with all other NEVEN sunglasses, these frames have FDA-approved polarization, impact and saltwater resistance and an Everlast guarantee if they get lost or broken.
Like most sunglasses with extremely reflective exteriors, dirt and smudges are highly noticeable, so you’ll feel the need to clean them more frequently.
Best Cat Eye: TINTS Eyewear Luci Tan Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Every pair is under $50
- UV400 protection
- Case and pouch included
Cons
- Free shipping only on $50+ orders
- Return shipping not covered
- Tags must still be on product to receive refund/exchange
Not Tested
If you’re looking for an affordable, statement pair of cat eye lenses, try the Luci sunglasses from Tints Eyewear. The warm-brown tint accentuates yellows and greens without darkening your vision too much, and the lenses offer UV400 protection and polarization to eliminate glare. These glasses also come with a case and a pouch, and certain frames are part of a buy one, get one free deal. Note that the company has a generous return window of 60 days.
While all Tints Eyewear glasses are under $50, you’ll have to spend over $50 to get free shipping — so it’s likely you’ll buy two pairs and spend between $80 and $100. The company also does not cover return shipping, and it reserves the right to deny returns or exchanges if the glasses are not in perfect condition. Tags must still be on products in order for you to receive a refund, store credit or an exchange. (Note that the company makes exceptions for items that were shipped with a defect or damage.)
Best Splurge for Small Faces: DIFF Charitable Eyewear, Bella XS
Pros
- Buy 2, get 3 free
- 30-day returns for non-prescription products
- Free exchanges of equal or lesser value
Cons
- Free shipping only over $135
- $9.99 restocking fee on returns
- Not available at other retailers
If classic frames tend to overtake your face, the Bella XS from DIFF Charitable Eyewear is the solution. These elegant, square and acetate frames feature a warm brown tint, scratch-resistant polymer lenses, and 100% UVA and UVB protection. They include a case and are also available in prescription form. Something we love: Since 2015, DIFF has donated over 1.4 million pairs of reading glasses to people in need around the world.
On the other hand, you would need to spend at least $135 to receive free shipping, and many glasses are priced at $134. DIFF also charges a $9.99 fee on returns.
Best Round Splurge: Sun Buddies Zinedine Sakura
Pros
- Handmade
- 100% UV protection
- Built to last
Cons
- $10 US shipping
- Return shipping not covered
- Can’t sort website items by frame shape or price
The overall quality of the Zinedine Sakura sunglasses from Sun Buddies are nothing short of excellent. The frames are designed in Sweden and handmade of Mazzuchelli acetate (Italian produced). In addition, the tinted gray lenses have 100% UV protection and the glasses come with a faux leather hard case and a cleaning cloth. The five-bar hinge on the frames also increases their longevity.
The downsides: Shipping to the US costs $10 unless you spend over $200. Sun Buddies also doesn’t cover shipping for returns, and the website can be difficult to navigate because you cannot sort items by frame shape or price.
Best Square Splurge: DIFF Charitable Eyewear Bella Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Buy 2 get 3 free
- 30-day returns (excludes prescription)
- Free exchanges of equal or lesser value
Cons
- Free shipping only on $135+ orders
- $9.99 returns restocking fee
- Not available at other retailers
For that classic, slightly-oversized look, it doesn’t get much better than the Bella Sunglasses from DIFF Charitable Eyewear. These elegant square frames come in a variety of frame colors and lens tints, including blue, gray, warm brown and pink. The frames are made of hand-cut acetate and stainless steel, and the lenses consist of scratch-resistant polymer. Every pair comes with a case and cleaning cloth. A bonus: DIFF has donated over 1.4 million pairs of reading glasses to people in need around the world since 2015.
On the other hand, shipping is only free on $135+ orders, and many glasses are priced at just under $135 to encourage you to buy at least two pairs. DIFF also charges a $9.99 restocking fee on returns.
Best Rectangle Splurge: AKILA Solaris Sunglasses
Pros
- Sustainably made, biodegradable packaging
- Free ground shipping on US orders
- 100% UVA/UVB protection, blue light blocking
Cons
- May charge restocking fee on returns
- 14-day return window
- Most lenses on site are not polarized
Sustainability and style go hand-in-hand when it comes to AKILA Sunglasses. The Solaris frames are the perfect blend of quality, comfort and fashion, and the biodegradable acetate frame has a weighty feel that adds to the sense of luxury. Although the lenses of this pair and most AKILA glasses are not polarized, they do have 100% UVA and UVB protection and blue light blocking.
However, AKILA may charge a stocking fee on returns, and the return window of 14 days is relatively short.
Best Oversized Splurge: Warby Parker Willetta Sunglasses
Pros
- 100% UV blockage
- Impact and scratch resistance
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- Glasses may slip down nose
- Some customers have complained about quality in recent years
Not Tested
If you’re looking for a statement piece, the Warby Parker Willetta Sunglasses are the perfect pick. These lux shades feature polycarbonate, impact-resistance lenses, 100% UV blockage, a scratch-resistant lens coating and hand-polished cellulose acetate frames. They also have a lightweight feel. Plus, you can get them in prescription form, and Warby Parker accepts FSA and HSA cards.
Note that these glasses may slip down your nose depending on the shape of your nose. Some customers have also complained that the quality has gone downhill in recent years.
Best Cat Eye Splurge: ROKA MARFA Limited Edition Cat Eye Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Anti scratch, fog resistant, hydrophobic lenses
- Polarized lenses available on this frame
- Covers return shipping
Cons
- Expensive
- Not every color and lens tint has a polarized option
- $20 restocking fee on prescription glasses returns
Cat eye sunglasses are in, and if you want a pair that promises not just style but also longevity, opt for the ROKA MARFA Cat Eye frame. It comes in a variety of frame colors and warm to cool lens tints. Key features include no-slip GEKO grips around the ears and nose, an anti-scratch, fog-resistant and hydrophobic lens coating, and spring hinges to help with shock absorption (should you accidentally drop them) and reduced pressure. Overall, these are a great pick for the everyday but can also withstand tough outdoor workouts and a day at the beach.
While ROKA offers free shipping only on $150+ orders, most of their glasses are priced over this threshold, so you would typically have to buy just one pair to take advantage of free shipping. Note that the company will deduct a $20 restocking fee from prescription glasses should you choose to buy prescription(which isn’t the worst policy we’ve seen, as many companies don’t accept prescription returns at all).
Best Statement Splurge: ETERNAL BLUE Eternal White Frames
Pros
- Flattering on faces with a wide width
- Scratch-resistant coating
- 100% UV protection
Cons
- Shipping and return shipping not covered
- 7 day return window
- Not as flattering on smaller faces
Nothing makes a statement quite like the Eternal White Sunglasses from Eternal Blue. The oversized, fox-eye inspired style is particularly flattering on wider faces with a round, diamond or square shape. In addition, the acetate frame has a weight to it that adds to a feeling of quality. The cellulose triacetate lenses have an anti-scratch coating, and they offer 100% protection against UV rays.
On the other hand, there is no polarization option for these frames. Eternal Blue also does not cover shipping or return shipping, and the return window is just seven days from the date of receipt. I personally didn’t find the frame shape to be particularly flattering on smaller faces.
Best Aviator Splurge: Ray Ban RB3025 Aviator Sunglasses
Pros
- Polarized, warm brown tint
- High-quality materials
- Prescription available
Cons
- Not all sellers offer free shipping/returns
- No returns on customized items
Not Tested
The Ray Ban RB3025 Aviators can flatter a wide variety of face shapes, from square to round to heart shaped. They use high-quality materials, including a metal frame and polarized glass lenses, and have good design features, like soft nose pads and tall lenses that cover the entire eye. This particular model is available in prescription form.
While the Ray Ban website offers free shipping and free, 45-day returns, other sellers don’t have the same policies. Ray Ban also doesn’t accept returns on customized items.
Best Fox Eye: ROKA Siena Polarized Sunglasses
Pros
- Anti-scratch, fog-resistant, hydrophobic lenses
- Hinges absorb shock if you drop them
- Lightweight and flexible frame
Cons
- Certain colors don’t come with polarization
- Expensive
- $20 restocking fee on prescription glasses returns
Worn by reigning IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, the ROKA Siena Sunglasses are built for endurance. They have anti-scratch, fog-resistant, hydrophobic and polarized lenses along with no-slip GEKO grips around the ears and nose. Other great features for sports and everyday wear include spring hinges to help absorb shock and a lightweight, flexible frame. A bonus: The brand is beloved by podcaster Joe Rogan.
The downsides: These glasses are expensive, though you can take advantage of ROKA’s summer sale that ends in September. Also, certain colors don’t come with polarization. Note that ROKA deducts a $20 restocking fee from prescription glasses returns, though this is a more generous policy than that of other brands.
Best Modern Aviator: I-SEA Ruby Sunglasses
Pros
- Polarized
- Affordable
- Flattering on many face shapes
Cons
- Not all frame colors are polarized
- Shipping/return shipping not covered
- Long saltwater exposure can damage lens coating
What we love about the I-SEA Ruby Sunglasses: These 70s-inspired frames feature a green tinted lens, and their rounded square shape goes well with square, round, heart-shaped and oval faces. The polarization of the lenses also makes these glasses a great pick for everyday walks and driving.
What you might not like: Not all colors in this frame are polarized. In addition, you must pay for shipping and return shipping (if you make a return), and you have a short return window of 14 days. Note that long exposure to saltwater can damage the lens coating.
Best Flat Top: ROKA Estacado
Pros
- Lightweight, shock-absorbing frames
- Scratch, fog and water resistant lenses
- Great for workouts
Cons
- Luxury pricing
- $20 restocking deduction on prescription eyewear
Flat top sunglasses often have a bulky feel that some buyers don’t like. However, the ROKA Estacado glasses are the exception. These lightweight, sleek frames are both stylish and functional, built for sweaty workouts and long days outside. As with other ROKA glasses, this pair comes with anti-scratch, fog-resistant, hydrophobic and polarized lenses. The frames are built to absorb shock should they fall, and there is grippy material where the frames rest on the ears and nose.
What you might not like: ROKA sunglasses are expensive, and the company deducts a $20 restocking fee on prescription eyewear.
