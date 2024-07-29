The Best Makeup Bags for Organization, Reviewed
On the hunt for the best makeup bag to organize your beauty essentials? At first glance, all makeup bags seem similar so your choice can feel inconsequential. However, bags vary greatly in terms of size, compartments, materials and design, and understanding these differences can help you choose between a bag that clutters easily and one that keeps your makeup neatly organized and easy to access.
In addition, it’s tempting to think that a higher price tag equals a better product, but you don’t have to break the bank to find a high-quality makeup bag. Some affordable options offer excellent storage solutions and durability without compromising on style. Other keys to knowing which pricey makeup bags are worth the splurge and which budget-friendly ones offer great value include: material, compartment design, pockets, size and zipper durability. To help you find the perfect makeup bag that compliments your style and your other travel bags, we’ve evaluated various options on the market based on these factors and more. Whether you need a compact bag for daily essentials or a spacious case for a long trip, we’ve identified the best choices to keep your makeup collection organized and accessible.
Finding the Best Makeup Bags
To find the best makeup bags for your needs, first think about how, where and when you'll use it. If you frequently travel, a compact, lightweight bag with secure closures is essential. For those who like to keep their cosmetics organized at home, a larger bag with multiple compartments and adjustable dividers is a better option.
Additionally, it’s important to hone in on the bag’s material. Durable, easy-to-clean fabrics like nylon or polyester are great for frequent travelers, while a stylish leather or fabric bag might be perfect for home use. Plus, interior materials like waterproof lining increase a bag’s convenience and durability. Below, we’ve broken down these factors to help you find the best makeup bag that fits your needs and preferences.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Makeup Bags
Material
Makeup bags are usually made with a durable exterior and a softer inner lining. Exterior materials can include leather, polyurethane leather (or PU leather), laminated nylon, polyester, or cotton. Note that leather, PU leather and laminated nylon are great picks for an exterior layer because they are durable and easy to clean. While cotton is less easy to clean, it’s lightweight, environmentally friendly, and usually comes in a greater variety of patterns and colors.
Interior materials for makeup bags include polyester, waterproof or water resistant nylon, canvas or cotton. Softer materials on the inside of your bag won’t damage delicate items like makeup brushes, and they help lighten the overall weight of the bag.
Design
The design of a makeup bag can make or break its organization and convenience. Bags with multiple compartments and adjustable dividers, for instance, allow you to customize the interior space to fit your cosmetics. If you’re a frequent traveler, you may prefer a bag with clear, zippered sections or removable pouches, which are great for TSA checkpoints. A built-in mirror and hanging hook make things even more convenient for hotels.
In addition to the organizational design of the bag, it’s important to consider the zippers and other closures (such as velcro) and whether the bag has one or more reinforced handles. These can enhance the bag's functionality and longevity.
Size
Makeup bags come in a range of sizes to suit different needs. Compact bags are ideal if you plan to only carry the essentials, or if you need the bag to fit in a larger purse. Medium-sized bags are a good compromise between large and small bags because they offer a bit more space without appearing too bulky. Lastly, large makeup bags or cases are a great option if you have an extensive makeup and/or toiletry collection.
Structure
Makeup bags are either structured (meaning the bottom and lid hold their shape), or they are soft and flexible. You may prefer a structured bag if you like keeping your products separate and organized, though these bags are harder to fit in a purse or backpack. Soft makeup bags are great for squeezing into tight spaces, but they may not protect your makeup as well or keep it as organized.
Price
The price of makeup bags varies widely depending on the material, brand and design features. Budget-friendly options sell for as low as $7, and mid-range bags cost between $20 and $60. Splurge-worthy bags cost anywhere between $70 and $500. Note that all our recommendations cost $150 or below.
What Are the Different Types of Makeup Bags?
Pouch
The pouch is one of the most classic makeup bag styles. Made from flexible materials such as fabric, nylon, cotton or polyester, pouches are lightweight and easy to fit into larger bags, making them perfect for travel and work days when you need a quick touch-up (ie. you don’t want to bring your entire makeup collection). They typically have a single compartment, which makes them ideal for a few essentials but not much more.
Structured
A structured makeup bag is any bag that keeps its shape at the base and has more than one compartment. These bags are typically crafted from sturdy materials like faux leather, reinforced fabric, hard plastic or leather, all of which maintain their shape and have at least some water resistance.
The interior of a structured makeup bag contains a softer fabric lining and multiple compartments, dividers or even removable sections. This type of bag is perfect for makeup aficionados with an extensive range of products.
Hanging
A hanging makeup bag is a cosmetic bag with a hook at the top and a zippered interior that unfolds into multiple sections. Each section usually has one or more zippered pockets, waterproof lining and plastic windows, making them perfect for use in bathrooms and showers.
Hanging bags are great if you don’t like to remove all your makeup and toiletries when you travel or use the bathroom. However, they can be difficult to clean because they aren’t always machine washable, and the fabric can get moldy from being in a damp space for an extended period.
Best Overall Soft Bag: BAGSMART Travel Makeup Bag
Pros
- Affordable
- Comes in 12 colors
- Water resistant fabric
Cons
- Exterior can stain
- Too bulky for everyday purse
- Could use more organizing compartments on the interior
What makes the BAGSMART Travel Makeup Bag such a great pick? Overall, it’s bang for your buck. The bag is large with a wide compartment opening, a durable zipper and a water-resistant fabric. It also holds its base structure, which makes it easier to find individual items at the bottom. The main compartment contains two inner pockets and the exterior has an additional side compartment with its own two pockets.
What could be improved: The quilted exterior can stain, which makes it somewhat dangerous to perch this bag on a bathroom counter. It’s also too bulky to fit in an everyday purse, and it could use a few more organizing compartments on the interior.
Best Overall Structured Bag: BOYATU Travel Makeup Bag
Pros
- 8 color options
- Many organizing compartments
- Waterproof exterior
Cons
- Interior pocket elastic is weak
- Too bulky for a purse
- Not sold at many retailers
If you prefer a bag with a firm structure that will keep your toiletries and cosmetics from getting squished, try the BOYATU Travel Makeup Bag from Amazon. It has a wide opening and multiple organizing compartments, which makes it easy to separate bulky toiletries from small cosmetic brushes and pencils. The exterior is made of waterproof polyurethane leather, and the bag comes with two removable storage bags.
However, some buyers have noticed that the interior pockets don’t feel sturdy, and the elastic around the rims could wear down rapidly. Though the bag fits well in a suitcase, it is too bulky for an everyday purse.
Best Budget Soft Bag: BAGSMART On-The-Road Toiletry Bag and Makeup Organizer
Pros
- Dry and wet section
- Multiple sizes available
- Carrying loop
Cons
- Can only fit a few bulky items
- Pockets take up most space in main compartment
- Zippers can get caught while closing
Looking for a soft makeup bag as affordable as the BAGSMART Travel Makeup Bag but with a few more organizing compartments? If so, check out the BAGSMART Toiletry Bag and Makeup Organizer. It has a “dry” section with two pockets and a “wet” section for damp makeup sponges and toiletries. It also has a carrying loop (which you can also use to hang the bag on a hook), and the exterior fabric is water resistant. Best of all, the bag comes in multiple sizes (basic, standard or large) to meet your needs.
The downsides: The main compartment may not fit bulky items as well as the BAGSMART Travel Makeup Bag. Once the pockets are full, there isn’t much room for other large bottles. In addition, some buyers found that the zippers can get caught when closing the main compartment.
Best Budget Structured Bag: Narwey Travel Makeup Bag
Pros
- Adjustable velcro dividers
- Large and small sizes available
- Separate pocket for brushes
Cons
- Patterns are sold in just one size (large or small)
- Hard to understand the bag size on Amazon
- Interior material may not be long lasting
When it comes to makeup bags, a little structure goes a long way. The Narwey Travel Makeup Bag has soft corners (you can squish it into a duffel if need be) and a structured interior to keep different items in their places. In addition to the four sections in the main compartment with adjustable velcro dividers, the lid also has a large pocket for makeup brushes and a zippered pocket underneath.
However, not every bag pattern on Amazon is sold in both large and small sizes, and it’s difficult to tell which options are large and which are small. A few customers also found that the interior material ripped after just a few months of use.
Best for Travel: Telena Large-Capacity Travel Makeup Bag
Pros
- Wide zipper opening to see everything
- Multiple inner pockets
- Waterproof exterior and water resistant interior
Cons
- Could have more height
- May be too flexible for some buyers
- Interior zipper may get stuck
If you’re packing for a trip away from home, a sturdy makeup bag that holds its shape during bumpy car rides or trips through TSA is a must. The Telena Large-Capacity Travel Makeup Bag is our recommendation for travelers because it not only has a structured exterior but also a wide zipper opening to help you quickly visualize all of the bag’s contents. It also has three main compartments, one of which has its own zipper, and several inner pockets for further organization.
What could be improved: Some buyers wish the bag had a little more height to accommodate bigger toiletries. Others note that the exterior wasn’t sturdy enough (it still has some flexibility), and that the interior zipper often gets stuck.
Best Pouch: BlinkNow Nepali Travel Pouch
Pros
- Water-resistant fabric
- Handmade
- Big inner compartment
Cons
- Shipping not included
- Only one compartment
- Not sold at other retailers
If you’re looking for a simple makeup pouch that also supports a great cause, check out the BlinkNow Nepali Travel Pouch. This handmade bag is water-resistant both inside and out, and it has a carrying loop to make it easy to grab. It also comes in multiple unique patterns and colors. Proceeds of this travel pouch go toward BlinkNow, a non-profit that runs a children’s home and women’s center in Nepal.
However, shipping is not included. As with most pouches, this product has only one compartment, so it’s easy to lose items at the bottom.
Best Splurge: Leatherology Train Case
Pros
- 3 sizes, 9 colors
- Large enough to stand up bottles
- Water-resistant inner lining
Cons
- Expensive
- Interior could use more compartments
Luxury meets convenience in the Leatherology Train Case. It comes in three sizes (small, medium or large) and nine different colors, and the main compartment is large enough for bulky makeup and toiletry items. It also has two interior pockets, one with a zipper, and the inner lining is water resistant.
However, the full grain leather comes with a hefty price tag. The interior may also be less than ideal if you need more compartments for your makeup.
Best Hanging: BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook
Pros
- Water resistant
- Four compartments
- Water-resistant fabric
Cons
- Metal hook can get rusty
- One hook may not be enough to hold it
- Too bulky to fit in carry-on
Need a makeup bag that doesn’t take up counter space in the bathroom? Try the BAGSMART Toiletry Travel Bag. It has a cute, purse-like exterior with double handles but opens up accordion style into four different compartments. Each compartment has a zipper, water-resistant fabric and clear plastic to help you see the contents. In addition, the two main compartments are deep enough to hold toiletry bottles.
The downsides: The metal hook can get rusty over time, and some buyers worry that the bag needs two hooks to accommodate its weight when full. This bag is also too bulky to fit into a small carry-on.
Best Water Resistant: Dagne Dover The Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag, Large
Pros
- Asian owned and founded
- 11 color options
- Comes with recycled polyester dust bag
Cons
- Expensive
- Soft material may not protect delicate items well
- Free shipping only on $75+ orders
What we like about the Dagne Dover The Hunter Toiletry Bag: This flexible, all-neoprene toiletry bag does a great job of protecting your makeup and toiletries from water and dust. It also has a removable air mesh zippered pouch and several pockets. Plus, this purchase comes with a recycled polyester dust bag.
What could be improved: This makeup bag is expensive, and the soft, flexible material may not be ideal for protecting delicate items. In addition, Dagne Dover only offers free shipping on orders over $75.
Best for Camping: Cotopaxi Nido Accessory Bag
Pros
- 3 zippered compartments
- Water-resistant nylon
- Fair labor and environmentally conscious
Cons
- Only one size
- Can fit only a few bulky items
- Pricey
If you’re looking for a makeup bag that can withstand a camping trip or two (and it’s got cute colors to boot!), check out the Cotopaxi Nido Accessory Bag. It has three zippered compartments, some with additional zippered pockets, and every compartment is a different color. The bag also has a reinforced side carrying handle and 100% recycled, water-resistant nylon. Plus, Cotopaxi offers a lifetime warranty and repairs, and the bag is made in a fair labor and environmentally-conscious facility.
The downsides? This accessory bag comes in just one size, and the bag can only fit a certain number of bulky toiletries. It’s also pricey.
Best With Mirror: Béis The Cosmetic Case
Pros
- Large mirror to see entire face
- Deep main compartment
- Wipeable interior lining
Cons
- Expensive
- Makeup can get jumbled when you stand bag on its side
- Could use another compartment
Tired of forgetting your makeup mirror on long trips? If so, consider the Béis Cosmetic Case. It comes with a mirror large enough to see your entire face, a clear, plastic and removable makeup brush holder and a deep main compartment for cosmetics and toiletries. The exterior is made of PU leather, and the polyester lining has a wipeable coating.
While you can stand up the bag on its side and use the mirror, this can cause the makeup in your main compartment to get jumbled. This bag is also expensive and could stand to have an additional compartment.
Best for Bulky Items: Kusshi Signature Makeup Bag
Pros
- Eco friendly
- Wide base and wide zipper opening
- Removable zippered pouch
Cons
- Zippered pouch doesn’t do a great job of separating the main compartment
- Expensive
Searching for a bag that can fit the bulkiest of cosmetics and keep your smaller items organized? Try the Kusshi Signature Makeup Bag. We love this product for its stylish color patterns, wide base and wide zipper opening, multiple pockets and removable zippered pouch. The lining is also machine washable and the nylon exterior is water resistant.
The cons: Since the zippered pouch in the center is removable, it sometimes doesn’t do the best job of separating one side of the bag from the other. Plus, this bag is expensive.
Best Clear: Molutsody Clear Makeup Bag
Pros
- Easy to clean
- Sturdy zipper
- Includes smaller makeup brush bag
Cons
- Not available at other retailers
- Could use a separator
- No carrying handle
A clear bag is a great way to quickly check the items you have on hand (and it’s great for concerts), so a high-quality makeup case like the Molutsody Clear Makeup Bag is a great investment. It has just one main structured compartment, but it also comes with a separate transparent organizer, which is great for makeup brushes. The flexible plastic on both bags is easy to wipe down incase of spills.
What could be improved: The main bag could be bigger, and it could use a separator or two to make it easier to organize items. It also doesn’t have a carrying handle.
Best for TSA: Sucs Clear Makeup Bag 3-Pack
Pros
- Sturdy zippers
- Quart sized (TSA approved)
- Multipurpose
Cons
- Not great for organizing small items
- No organizing sections
- Not sold at many retailers
Tired of carrying your cosmetics and toiletries in a flimsy Ziploc when you go through airport security? If so, consider the Sucs Clear Makeup Bag 3-Pack. Each clear bag has a colored zipper and colored linings, and each one is quart sized (the TSA-approved size). The large compartments are great multi-purpose compartments that can hold bulky items.
On the other hand, you may prefer a bag with separate organizing compartments if you need to separate small items from one another. This particular brand also isn’t sold at many retailers.
Best Double Layered: NISHEL Large Double Layered Travel Makeup Bag
Pros
- Two tiers help fully separate and organize products
- Makeup brush section
- Deep enough to stand up small bottles
Cons
- Base may not hold its shape unless full
- Exterior material may feel “cheap”
- Not sold at many retailers
A tiered makeup bag like the NISHEL Large Double Layered Bag is a great way to keep smaller items and brushes from getting damaged by bulkier items. It has a hard exterior that holds its shape in luggage, and the top tier is perfect for carrying makeup brushes. The large base compartment has a separator to help you further organize your makeup, and it is deep enough to stand up small bottles.
The downsides: A few customers found that the bottom doesn’t hold a perfect structure if it isn’t completely full. Some also felt that the quality of the exterior material could be improved.
Best Hard-Shell Case: Caboodles Pretty in Petite Makeup Box
Pros
- Statement piece
- Carrying handle
- Two top trays for small items
Cons
- Shallow
- Can’t accommodate many bulky items
- Makes noise when you carry it
A makeup case with a hard shell is a great statement piece with a Gen-Z feel, and the Caboodles Pretty in Petite Makeup Box will take you right back to the 2000s. It has a cute, plastic carrying handle and two top-tier trays that open to the sides when you open the lid.
Note that this makeup bag is rather shallow, and the hard plastic shell means it won’t accommodate bulky or strangely-shaped items. Items inside the case can also make a decent amount of noise when you carry the bag around.
Best Simple Bag: Wudimeitt Cosmetic Bag
Pros
- Multiple cute patterns in corduroy
- Affordable
- Wide and deep inner compartment
Cons
- Exterior can get dirty quickly
- Zipper may get caught on outer material
- Inner material can also get dirty quickly
If all you need is a simple, cute cosmetic pouch, the Wudimeitt Cosmetic Bag is a great choice. It comes in a variety of cute colors and patterns, has a small but sturdy zipper and a wide, accommodating inner compartment. It’s also affordable, so you could buy multiple products and organize your makeup into completely separate bags.
However, the corduroy exterior can get noticeably dirty in a short amount of time, especially if you buy the bag in a lighter color. The zipper can also get caught on the outer material.
