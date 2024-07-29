The Best Makeup Bags for Organization, Reviewed

Additionally, it’s important to hone in on the bag’s material. Durable, easy-to-clean fabrics like nylon or polyester are great for frequent travelers, while a stylish leather or fabric bag might be perfect for home use. Plus, interior materials like waterproof lining increase a bag’s convenience and durability. Below, we’ve broken down these factors to help you find the best makeup bag that fits your needs and preferences.

To find the best makeup bags for your needs, first think about how, where and when you'll use it. If you frequently travel, a compact, lightweight bag with secure closures is essential. For those who like to keep their cosmetics organized at home, a larger bag with multiple compartments and adjustable dividers is a better option.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Makeup Bags

Material

Makeup bags are usually made with a durable exterior and a softer inner lining. Exterior materials can include leather, polyurethane leather (or PU leather), laminated nylon, polyester, or cotton. Note that leather, PU leather and laminated nylon are great picks for an exterior layer because they are durable and easy to clean. While cotton is less easy to clean, it’s lightweight, environmentally friendly, and usually comes in a greater variety of patterns and colors.

Interior materials for makeup bags include polyester, waterproof or water resistant nylon, canvas or cotton. Softer materials on the inside of your bag won’t damage delicate items like makeup brushes, and they help lighten the overall weight of the bag.

Design

The design of a makeup bag can make or break its organization and convenience. Bags with multiple compartments and adjustable dividers, for instance, allow you to customize the interior space to fit your cosmetics. If you’re a frequent traveler, you may prefer a bag with clear, zippered sections or removable pouches, which are great for TSA checkpoints. A built-in mirror and hanging hook make things even more convenient for hotels.

In addition to the organizational design of the bag, it’s important to consider the zippers and other closures (such as velcro) and whether the bag has one or more reinforced handles. These can enhance the bag's functionality and longevity.

Size

Makeup bags come in a range of sizes to suit different needs. Compact bags are ideal if you plan to only carry the essentials, or if you need the bag to fit in a larger purse. Medium-sized bags are a good compromise between large and small bags because they offer a bit more space without appearing too bulky. Lastly, large makeup bags or cases are a great option if you have an extensive makeup and/or toiletry collection.

Structure

Makeup bags are either structured (meaning the bottom and lid hold their shape), or they are soft and flexible. You may prefer a structured bag if you like keeping your products separate and organized, though these bags are harder to fit in a purse or backpack. Soft makeup bags are great for squeezing into tight spaces, but they may not protect your makeup as well or keep it as organized.

Price

The price of makeup bags varies widely depending on the material, brand and design features. Budget-friendly options sell for as low as $7, and mid-range bags cost between $20 and $60. Splurge-worthy bags cost anywhere between $70 and $500. Note that all our recommendations cost $150 or below.