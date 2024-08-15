The Best Places to Buy Lingerie, Reviewed

A gentle reminder before you start your shopping journey: All lingerie is meant to be delicate. As a result, it won’t have the longevity of your everyday clothing, though high-quality materials should be able to withstand a little more wear and tear than low-quality ones. Thus no matter the price you pay, you will still have to take special care of your lingerie by hand washing it or placing it in a mesh bag before washing it on a delicate cycle. And make sure you read through the brand’s care instructions before cleaning!

Lingerie is one of the most exciting purchases you can make but also one of the most daunting. So many factors have the potential to go wrong, from sizing to material to longevity. But that doesn’t mean intimates are always an impractical buy! Whether you’re looking for a luxurious, customized experience or an affordable brand with a lot of variety, there are several reputable stores that can meet your needs.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Lingerie

Materials

The quality of lingerie materials can make a significant difference in both comfort and longevity. If you want to prioritize these two factors, look for high-quality fabrics like silk, satin, lace and organic cotton.

If you’re looking for affordable intimates, materials like cotton and synthetic blends are a great alternative. Some brands can set a happy-medium price range for their products by using recycled high-quality fabrics. (This also has the added benefit of improving the brand’s sustainability practices.)

Style

Style is very personal, and it can take a bit of experimenting to find a lingerie style that suits you. Fortunately, there is an ever expanding range of styles when it comes to intimates. You can opt for the classic, lacy and sensual two-pieces and babydoll sets, or you can choose artistic bodysuits with swirling animal and floral designs. Other options include vintage sets and costume pieces, which can make for fun statement items in your collection. We made sure to include a wide range of brands and style options in our guide so you can find a piece that speaks to you.

Sizing

In general, lingerie should be comfortable and supportive, and the right size can help you achieve an ideal fit. There are several good signs that a store sells this type of high-quality lingerie, including:

The store provides detailed sizing charts

Tops and bottoms are sold separately so you can mix and match sizing

Tops are listed in bra sizes as opposed to small, medium and large

as opposed to small, medium and large Sizing for bodysuits and bottoms is inclusive (you can order 2X, 3X or 4X)

Note that customizable sizing and the ability to mix and match usually comes at a higher price point. If you are looking for more affordable pieces, you may have to sacrifice this type of specific sizing.

Policies

A brand’s shipping and return policies can have a huge influence on your overall lingerie experience. Generally, small businesses and boutiques do an excellent job of creating unique and artistic lingerie you won’t find anywhere else, but they also require you to pay for shipping or don’t accept refunds. Larger lingerie sellers can usually offer more flexible shipping and return policies but may have more generic styles. To help you weigh the pros and cons of each brand, we included every store’s shipping and return policies.

Price

It’s no secret that lingerie is expensive. High-quality sets range between $80 and $500, and most buyers usually spend between $100 and $250 on a single set. Affordable lingerie sets range between $20 and $80.