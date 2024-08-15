The Best Places to Buy Lingerie, Reviewed
Finding a lingerie set that fits you well and boosts your confidence is an empowering experience. However, knowing the best places to buy lingerie is half the battle. Online lingerie retailers get a bad rap for selling sets and bodysuits that look beautiful on a web page but feel low-quality and uncomfortable in person.
It’s true that buying lingerie is a risky business; you usually won’t have the opportunity to try it on before purchasing, and if you do, you sometimes can’t return it. Fortunately, there are a variety of reputable brands that sell high-quality sets, bodysuits, babydolls and more at reasonable prices. To help you navigate the market and find the right lingerie, we’ve curated a list of the top stores and brands. Our recommendations are based not just on pricing and reviews, but also on style, creativity, quality of materials, comfort, sizing inclusivity, shipping and return policies and customer service.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Places to Buy Lingerie
Lingerie is one of the most exciting purchases you can make but also one of the most daunting. So many factors have the potential to go wrong, from sizing to material to longevity. But that doesn’t mean intimates are always an impractical buy! Whether you’re looking for a luxurious, customized experience or an affordable brand with a lot of variety, there are several reputable stores that can meet your needs.
A gentle reminder before you start your shopping journey: All lingerie is meant to be delicate. As a result, it won’t have the longevity of your everyday clothing, though high-quality materials should be able to withstand a little more wear and tear than low-quality ones. Thus no matter the price you pay, you will still have to take special care of your lingerie by hand washing it or placing it in a mesh bag before washing it on a delicate cycle. And make sure you read through the brand’s care instructions before cleaning!
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Lingerie
Materials
The quality of lingerie materials can make a significant difference in both comfort and longevity. If you want to prioritize these two factors, look for high-quality fabrics like silk, satin, lace and organic cotton.
If you’re looking for affordable intimates, materials like cotton and synthetic blends are a great alternative. Some brands can set a happy-medium price range for their products by using recycled high-quality fabrics. (This also has the added benefit of improving the brand’s sustainability practices.)
Style
Style is very personal, and it can take a bit of experimenting to find a lingerie style that suits you. Fortunately, there is an ever expanding range of styles when it comes to intimates. You can opt for the classic, lacy and sensual two-pieces and babydoll sets, or you can choose artistic bodysuits with swirling animal and floral designs. Other options include vintage sets and costume pieces, which can make for fun statement items in your collection. We made sure to include a wide range of brands and style options in our guide so you can find a piece that speaks to you.
Sizing
In general, lingerie should be comfortable and supportive, and the right size can help you achieve an ideal fit. There are several good signs that a store sells this type of high-quality lingerie, including:
- The store provides detailed sizing charts
- Tops and bottoms are sold separately so you can mix and match sizing
- Tops are listed in bra sizes as opposed to small, medium and large
- Sizing for bodysuits and bottoms is inclusive (you can order 2X, 3X or 4X)
Note that customizable sizing and the ability to mix and match usually comes at a higher price point. If you are looking for more affordable pieces, you may have to sacrifice this type of specific sizing.
Policies
A brand’s shipping and return policies can have a huge influence on your overall lingerie experience. Generally, small businesses and boutiques do an excellent job of creating unique and artistic lingerie you won’t find anywhere else, but they also require you to pay for shipping or don’t accept refunds. Larger lingerie sellers can usually offer more flexible shipping and return policies but may have more generic styles. To help you weigh the pros and cons of each brand, we included every store’s shipping and return policies.
Price
It’s no secret that lingerie is expensive. High-quality sets range between $80 and $500, and most buyers usually spend between $100 and $250 on a single set. Affordable lingerie sets range between $20 and $80.
What Are the Different Types of Places to Buy Lingerie?
Online
Most lingerie stores these days are online-only, meaning you can’t visit a local brick-and-mortar store to try on items. This can help lower costs for the store, which in turn usually means lower costs for you as a buyer. However, it also means you may be stuck dealing with difficult return and exchange policies if you purchase a piece that doesn’t work for you. It’s therefore extremely important to check a store’s return and exchange policy before buying.
In Person
If you want to find unique or vintage lingerie, checking out a local boutique or consignment shop is a great place to start. These in-person stores often have a few gems that are truly one of a kind. However, they often don’t have a lot of sizing options or color options, and they can get expensive quickly depending on quality and when the lingerie was made.
Online and In Person
Some large lingerie retailers (think Victoria’s Secret) allow you to purchase items both in person and online. These types of stores often have great shipping, refund and exchange policies because they can swallow the extra cost. On the other hand, in-person stores often don’t have the same items as online, so it can be hard to try out online items before buying.
Best Overall: Journelle
Pros
- High quality materials
- Diverse pieces from a range of designers
- Female founded and owned
Cons
- Hand wash preferred
- Expensive
- Shipping fee for orders under $200, return shipping charges
For high-quality lingerie sets, individual pieces and bodysuits, try Journelle, a female- founded and owned brand. Journelle builds its collection from a diverse set of designers, which is why you’ll see pieces that range from classic to unique. Though the lingerie is pricey, it is made with excellent materials.
As with most high-quality lingerie, Journelle’s products require hand washing — though we appreciate that they provide machine washing instructions if you skip the recommendation. The products are also expensive, and Journelle has a high price point of $200 for free shipping.
Best Splurge: Anya Lust
Pros
- Black owned
- Free shipping on $100+ orders
- Sophisticated and unique styles
Cons
- Return fees for more than 1 returned item
- Hand wash preferred
For truly stunning lingerie pieces, consider Anya Lust. The Black owned and founded brand sells classic, sophisticated and unique sets created by Anya Lust itself or other designers, including Lingerie By Coco and Oh Là Là Chéri. In addition, Anya Lust sells several sets and pieces under $100 — a steal for the quality.
However, Anya Lust deducts shipping fees from returns if you want to return more than one item from your order. Note that you can return one item free of charge. These high-quality delicates are also truly delicate, and hand washing them would be best (though you can machine wash some of them on a delicate cycle).
Best Budget: Yandy
Pros
- Discreet shipping
- Wide selection of pieces
- Plus size friendly
Cons
- Off-gassing smell to lingerie
- Synthetic material may not last long
- Store credit for returns (no refunds to original payment method)
Not everyone wants to break the bank on lingerie! If you need only a few cute bedroom pieces that don’t need to endure serious wear and tear, check out Yandy. The budget-friendly online store sells a wide variety of lingerie pieces that range from classy to spicy, and they have a plus sized section and a costume section.
The downsides: Many of the products come with an off-gassing smell, though this dissipates after the first wash. Plus, the quality of the synthetic material is not as great as luxury brands, so some pieces may not withstand the test of time. (However, we still think many pieces are great for the price.) You must also spend over $75 to get free shipping, and while return shipping is free, Yandy only offers store credit.
Best for Plus Sizes: Asia Monet
Pros
- Black owned
- High-quality showstoppers
- XL-4XL sizing
Cons
- Shipping and return shipping not included
- 14 days to request refund
- Limited selection
Founded and owned by the lingerie model of the same name, Asia Monet is a lingerie brand that caters to plus sized and curvy buyers. Lingerie pieces are limited but focus on high-quality, show-stopping pieces that can withstand the test of time, and sizing ranges from XL to 4XL.
What you may not like: Shipping costs and return shipping costs are not included, and you only have 14 days from the delivery date to request a refund. In addition, Asia Monet lingerie currently focuses on bodysuits only.
Best Sets: Love, Vera
Pros
- Black owned
- Mix and match top and bottom sizes
- Free shipping on $99+ orders
Cons
- Pricey
- No returns on lingerie bottoms and bodysuits
- Short return window (14 days)
Love, Vera, a Black founded and owned brand, specializes in sensual, high-quality lingerie sets in a range of colors and styles. Despite being sold in sets, you can buy different sizes for tops and bottoms. Sizing ranges from 32A to 44DDD in tops and small to 4X in bottoms. Plus, domestic orders over $99 are free. While sets and other types of lingerie are pricey, Love, Vera runs sales throughout the year.
However, Love, Vera does not accept returns for lingerie bottoms and bodysuits, though they allow you to exchange these items for a different size or return them for store credit. The brand also has a short return window of 14 days, and it doesn’t have a care instructions page on its site.
Best Designs: Bluebella
Pros
- Female owned and founded, ethically made
- Free shipping over $75
Cons
- Expensive
- No return shipping for US customers
Looking for exquisite lingerie that you won’t find anywhere else? If so, try Bluebella. The luxury lingerie brand sells unique and artistic lingerie sets with tops and bottoms sold separately, so you can mix and match sizes. Shipping is also free over $75, which is an easy price point to hit, and you have 30 days to request a return.
On the other hand, Bluebella does not usually cover return shipping for US-based customers. The company also recommends hand washing its items, though you can machine wash them on a delicate cycle if necessary.
Best for Your Wedding Day: Lounge
Pros
- Great bang for your buck
- Mix and match set sizing
- Free delivery on $75+ orders, 45-day returns
Cons
- Slow delivery time
- $2.50 return fee
- Return shipping not covered
Whether you’re looking for classy, white intimates or a “something blue” lingerie set, Lounge Intimates is a great place to begin your search. The online retailer sells a variety of sensual and flirtatious wedding pieces at reasonable prices. You can also mix and match sizing on sets, and sizing ranges from 30A to 40G in tops and XS to 3XL in bottoms. Delivery is free on $75+ orders as well, and you have 45 days from the delivery date to request a return.
The downsides: Deliveries to the US can take some time, as Lounge is based in the UK. Lounge also charges a $2.50 return fee and does not refund shipping charges. Return shipping is also not included.
Most Comfortable: Free People
Pros
- Good bang for your buck
- Soft materials
- Free shipping on all US orders
Cons
- Hard to find matches to bras and panties on site
- Lingerie isn’t sorted differently from classic intimates
- Store inventory can be different from online
Searching for a comfortable lingerie or intimate set? If so, consider Free People. The online and in-person retailer sells a number of sensual bodysuits, lace bralettes and panties, which can be bought separately or paired as a set. Bonus: Free People offers free shipping on all US orders and free returns within 30 days. If you request a return after 30 days of receipt, you can still receive a Free People e-gift card instead.
However, the Free People website doesn’t make it easy to find matching bralettes and panties (though they do exist). More sensual items also aren’t sorted differently from classic underwear and bras, making it hard to find the true lingerie pieces. Lastly, in-store inventory often differs from what is available online.
Best Classic Styles: Agent Provocateur
Pros
- Wide variety of colors and patterns
- Mix and match sizing
- 28-day return/exchange window
Cons
- Expensive shipping
- $15 return fee
- Sizing could be more inclusive
What you’ll love about Agent Provocateur: The online seller sells beautiful lingerie sets in a wide variety of colors, patterns and timeless styles. Tops and bottoms are sold separately so you can mix and match sizing. Plus, the company has a long return and exchange window of 28 days.
What you might not like: Agent Provocateur does not cover a hefty shipping fee ($30 minimum) which varies from state to state, since the company is based in the UK. The company also doesn’t cover return shipping, which is $15. In addition, sizing could be more inclusive. Certain panties have sizing that only goes up to a UK size five or six, for example.
Best for Bodysuits: Thistle and Spire
Pros
- Art-inspired pieces
- Free US shipping on $50+ orders
- 30 day returns
Cons
- Pricey
- Returns/exchanges are only free for store credit
- Sale items can only be returned for store credit
Searching for a sensual, comfortable and art-inspired bodysuit? If so, we recommend Thistle and Spire. The brand specializes in dreamy, costume-like bodysuits for every mood and occasion. Plus, U.S. shipping is free for orders over $50, and international shipping is free for orders over $150. You also have 30 days from receipt to start a return or exchange.
However, Thistle and Spire only offers free exchanges and returns for store credit. If you prefer a refund to your payment method, the company deducts a $5 restocking fee. Note that sale items can only be returned for store credit.
Best Subscription Lingerie: Peachez Undies
Pros
- Classic and elegant styles
- Subscription includes 1-4 items
- Receive full-price items at a discount
Cons
- Can’t pick out specific items in subscription
- No matching bralettes in subscription
- No returns/exchanges
If you love to try out new lingerie pieces every so often and appreciate good surprises, check out Peachez Undies. The lingerie brand’s monthly subscription service includes one to four pairs of thongs or cheekys (you pick the number and type), which come in a variety of classic and elegant styles. By subscribing, you will receive a discount on full-price items.
As with any surprise subscription box, you may be excited or disappointed by what you receive each month. Also, the Peachez Undies Subscription does not include matching bralettes, which you would have to purchase separately. Note that this company does not offer returns or exchanges.
Best for Mesh Items: Skims
Pros
- Classic and neutral items
- XS to 4X sizing
- Free shipping on US orders over $75
Cons
- Return shipping fee unless you are a rewards member
- Expensive
Looking for a cute mesh number? If so, check out Skims. The Kim Kardashian brand sells a variety of mesh thong and bikini undies that pair well with the Skims classic bra styles. Though you won’t find vibrant lingerie colors here, you will find classic and neutral colors that you can wear under any outfit. Sizing also ranges from XS to 4X. Note that shipping is free on US orders over $75, and you can return items for a store credit or full refund within 30 days of receipt.
The downsides: Skims charges a return shipping fee unless you choose to receive a store credit or you are a Skims Rewards member. (It’s free to join!) Skims’ bras and undies are also expensive.
Best for Cami Sets: Victoria’s Secret
Pros
- Made with soft, comfortable fabric
- Multiple cute designs
- Free shipping on $50+ orders, free returns
Cons
- Limited sizing
- Quality may vary
A good cami set (short for camisole set) is the best of both worlds when it comes to lingerie — the matching tank top and short shorts are usually flattering, sensual and extremely comfortable for sleep. The Victoria’s Secret cami sets in particular are great investments. They are made with satin, modal (a durable, satin-y fabric made from beech tree pulp) and lace, and they come in a number of cute designs. The company also offers free shipping on $50+ orders and free returns within 30 days.
However, Victoria’s Secret XS to XXL sizing is limited compared to other lingerie brands. Reviewers also report that the quality of products varies.
Best Plus Sized 2 Pieces: JuicyRose
Pros
- Affordable
- XL to 4X sizing
- Good range of colors and styles
Cons
- Can’t mix and match sizing
- Quality varies
- Must have Prime account for free shipping
A cute, plus-size lingerie two piece is unfortunately difficult to find, but JuicyRose is the exception. The Amazon brand offers a variety of curve-friendly lingerie that ranges in sizing from XL to 4X. Plus, the lingerie is extremely affordable (all pieces are under $30), and are eligible for Amazon Prime two-day shipping.
On the other hand, JuicyRose two-piece sets are sold together, so you can’t mix and match sizes. Quality can also vary. Plus, you must have an Amazon Prime account to receive free two-day shipping.
Best for Supportive Bras: Bare Necessities
Pros
- High quality and stylish
- Free shipping on $50+ orders
- 30-day returns
Cons
- No free returns
- Some pieces are pricey
- Sizing could be more inclusive
What you’ll love about Bare Necessities: The brand sells an impressive range of stylish, sensual, high-quality and supportive bras at fair prices. It also runs frequent sales, and you can mix and match bras with undies. Note that shipping is free on $50+ orders, and you can make a return within 30 days of your purchase.
However, Bare Necessities does not cover return shipping — the brand deducts a $6.95 fee from your return. Some of the lingerie pieces are also pricey, and sizing could be more inclusive on certain bra styles.
Best Costume Lingerie: Buttress and Snatch
Pros
- Ethically and sustainably made
- Period specific and vintage pieces
- Made to order
Cons
- May have customs delays
- Expensive
- Non-refundable
Costume lingerie gets a bad rap for being poor quality, but Buttress and Snatch is here to change the narrative. The brand sells luxury lingerie in a variety of period-specific and vintage styles. Materials include lace, nylon, cotton and various recycled fabrics. Items are also made to order, so if you do not see your size, you can contact the company directly to ask for modifications.
What you may not like: Buttress and Snatch is a UK-based company, so it can sometimes take over a month for you to receive an order sent to the US. The lingerie is also expensive as it is made to order. Note that items are also non-refundable, though you can contact the company within seven days to request adjustments or an exchange.
Best Vintage: What Katie Did
Pros
- High quality
- Variety of vintage styles
- Reasonably priced
Cons
- $10 standard shipping
- Return shipping not covered
- Sizing could be more inclusive
If you love vintage lingerie, we recommend What Katie Did. The brand sells 1940s and 50s-inspired bras, undies, waist cinchers, stockings and more at reasonable prices. Lingerie sets are made from high-quality materials and they come in a variety of colors and styles. In addition, sizing ranges from a US size four to size 18.
However, What Katie Did does not cover shipping, which costs $10 at the standard rate. The company also doesn’t cover return shipping, though it does offer a subsidized shipping label for your first return. Lastly, sizing could be more inclusive.
Best for Minimalist Styles: Gooseberry
Pros
- Elegant and understated
- Wide variety of lingerie styles
- Free returns in the US
Cons
- Limited sizing
- Shipping is only free on $125+ orders
- Only offers store credit/exchange for returns
For classic, elegant and understated lingerie, consider Gooseberry. The intimate brand sells many different styles of lingerie and has a good selection of minimalist tops, panties, slips and bodysuits. Returns are also free in the US.
On the other hand, sizing is limited with a range from extra small to large. Shipping is only free on orders over $125, and Gooseberry only offers store credit or exchanges for returns.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the best place to buy lingerie?
A:Our top recommendations are Journelle and Anya Lust.
-
Q: Where can I buy cheap but nice lingerie?
A:If you’re looking for affordable but cute and trendy pieces, consider Yandy.
-
Q: How much does lingerie cost?
A:Lingerie ranges between $20 and $500 for a set, with mid-range pieces costing between $100 and $200.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.