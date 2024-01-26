Your Intimates Guide to Comfort, Style and Confidence

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s dive into the oh-so-awkward “underwear convo.” Many women fall silent when the topic comes up, but we all think about them. Cheap underwear and wedgies are about as welcome as rain during a picnic. It feels like magic when I sport a pair that holds everything in place. Sometimes that means a hefty price tag, but this gal has to prioritize.

I’ve embarked on a mission: to find undies that are comfy, stylish and maybe a tad sultry (but not always). Oh, and let’s not overlook the importance of a good bra – the unsung hero that keeps the ladies in line. Whether it’s for a night out on the town or just a Tuesday, I’ve found the skivvies for you.

Bras

1. Push It Up: It’s essential to have a strapless bra on standby — especially one with a touch of extra padding for added volume.

2. Monday-Sunday: Every woman needs a T-shirt bra, something she can casually live in around the house and out in public.

3. Holds Up: This unlined supportive dream bralette covers like a bra and smooths out lumps and bumps!

4. Sheer Cute: Embrace a flirty and fun vibe with a wireless mesh triangular bra featuring playful polka dots, hearts and other charming patterns.

5. Works Hard: This one-strap sports bra pulls double duty as a stylish crop top while keeping bounce under control up front.

6. Feeling Naughty: Elevate your bust with a lightly padded balconette bra adorned with delicate lace detailing for a touch of elegance.

7. You’re Covered: For those seeking extra coverage, opt for this sleek, fully-lined bra featuring thick, soft straps.

Underwear

8. Absolutely Invisible: Tired of your underwear lines being highlighted while working out? Banish them with these InvisiWear undies and they won’t slip or slide!

9. No-Mess: When it’s that time of the month, these panties will be well worth keeping on hand.

10. Very Grounded: Got a big event on the horizon? Slip into these high-waisted briefs that provide coverage from your tummy to your butt, shaping you just the way you want.

11. Boxed Up: Men are not the only ones who love a good shortie. These boyshorts offer extra length and hold around the thighs.

12. Cheeky: Made with a seamless finish, these undies show off your behind with the comfort you deserve.

13. Hanky Panky: If you love a thong but want lower tummy coverage, this offers a bit of security with light breathable fabric.

14. Extra Confident: Cinch your waist with a hug-strength panty crafted for a sleek, slimming effect.

15. Keep It Cool: These undies look dressy with their lace trim on the back but are sure to keep you feeling comfortable.

16. Smooth Sailing: This will be the softest and most reached-for panty in your drawer because of its smooth-as-butter material and four-way stretch.

17. Hello, Gorgeous: Feel beautiful and confident in this lace-trim thong‘s on-trend hot pink colorway.

