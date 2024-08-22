Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” music video proves that her lilac short skort will never go out of style.

Swift, 34, premiered the video on Tuesday, August 20, featuring previously unseen footage from rehearsals for the European leg of her Eras Tour. At multiple points in the music video, she sported a variety of POPFLEX Active pieces including a plum-colored Twirl Skort, a pair of black Criss-Cross Hourglass Booty Shorts and the now-viral lavender Pirouette Skort with a matching Corset Bra.

Of course, Swifties know it wasn’t the first time that the pop star donned the Pirouette Skort. Back in April, Swift uploaded a YouTube Short video recap of a “fortnight” in her life. In one snippet, she rocked the lilac skort and sports bra while playing pickleball with a Kansas City Chiefs paddle. (Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a Chiefs tight end.)

Seeing Swift in POPFLEX, a popular athletic brand in its own right, was completely surreal for founder Cassey Ho. (The designer is a self-proclaimed fan of Swift’s and was lucky enough to attend the 1989 secret session listening party in Los Angeles along with a recent Eras Tour show.)

“She wore the skort in that ‘Fortnight’ video … and I was in the hair [salon] getting my roots retouched and dying,” Ho exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I was dying because this was like my ultimate dream, like, ultimate ultimate ultimate: There is not another artist or celebrity in the entire world that I would rather have my designs on.”

She added, “That’s [been] an internal Swiftie goal of mine, so I can’t believe that dream came true … She released another [‘Fortnight’] video and she is actually wearing, like, four PopFlex items, and it’s all confirmed on [the Instagram account] Taylor Swift Style and I cannot believe [it].”

In the second video, Swift sported both the Pirouette and Twirl skorts, as well as the corset bra and criss-cross booty shorts.

“Like, she’s wearing it so much, I can’t believe it,” Ho gushed to Us.

After fans identified Swift’s skort as POPFLEX Active, Ho was flooded with sales.

“When Taylor Swift Style first posted it and that video had gone out, we sold out within 15 minutes in that [lavender] color. And then every other Pirouette skort started getting sold out, which is sort of crazy,” Ho recalled. “Then we were like, ‘Well, we should probably do a preorder because I think Swifties want the one that Taylor is wearing and also we don’t want to be giving business to these dupes who are stealing my content and stealing a patented design.’ So, we put it up for preorder.”

Ho explained that the preorder sales would “take a few months” to perfectly color-match fabric swatches back to the one Swift purchased.

“We need to literally weave the fabric, color-match it back to this color exactly so it matches exactly what Taylor had,” Ho said. “That’s not easy because every time in the dying process it changes a little bit, with heat [and] whatever. Cutting the patterns, so it is really being made from scratch. So, we’re trying to work as fast as we can to get Swifties their skorts. I also want to make sure that same quality remains, so I don’t want to ever rush through anything.”

While the Pirouette is Ho’s “favorite” piece in her POPFLEX Active range, there are other wardrobe staples that she thought Swift would model exceptionally well.

“In my wildest dreams, I actually didn’t think it was the Pirouette skort she was gonna choose, if she ever did wear PopFlex. I had always imagined that she would walk out in our Go With the Flow Jumpsuit,” Ho theorized in April. “It really looks like her style … but it’s a beautiful one-piece with flowy legs, tight arms and a big square neck, empire waist. I really feel like that’s her style, like, she could go on a date with Travis in it and she’d be so cute. Oh, and there’s pockets, of course.”