Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” challenge video had the entire fashion community taking note of her lavender Pop Flex Active skort, including the designer.

“CANT MOVE CANT THINK ABSOLUTELY DEAD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 MY IDOL MY INSPIRATION,” Cassey Ho, the designer of the brand’s Pirouette skort, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 20. “YOU MADE MY WILDEST DREAM COME TRUE TONIGHT AND I WILL NEVER EVER EVER FORGET [IT].”

Swift, 34, uploaded a day in the life video of herself on Friday, April 19, in which she played pickleball at one point. The Grammy winner stepped out on the court, flashing a Kansas City Chiefs-branded paddle, in the lavender skirt and a fitted white T-shirt.

The lavender version of the Pirouette skort, named “Cassey’s Version,” had been sold out. After Swift’s video, the brand opened up a limited amount of preorders to ship in July. (Ho noted that she is currently trying to “make more as fast as [she] can.”)

“Thank you Taylor for supporting an independent designer,” Ho added in her Instagram upload. “I’ve watched you battle those who have taken advantage of you and your work over the years and the way you fight with grace and masterful creativity gives me so much strength to keep designing.”

She continued, “Your perseverance and constant evolution is what I love most about you. You’ve showed me that no matter how many people (and corporations) try to take from me, they can’t ever have my brain or my heart.”

Swift battled with her former record label, Big Machine, for control over the masters of her past discography. After the firm sold the catalog to Scooter Braun in 2019, Swift was upset that she was not given a similar opportunity. Braun, 42, has since sold the masters as Swift is steadily rereleasing her first six albums with a “Taylor’s Version” label that she owns. Only Taylor Swift, her self-titled debut LP, and Reputation have yet to get the rerecording treatment.