For many Americans, it’s natural for hair to start thinning. If you’re feeling self-conscious about your hair, don’t fret; there are hair serums on the market that promote hair growth. In fact, you can find them on Amazon. One such serum is the Pacifica Scalp Love Rosemary Mint Serum, which Amazon shoppers have made a bestseller, and the price is too good to be true.

Get the Pacifica Scalp Love Rosemary Mint Serum for $7 (originally $11) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Pacifica Scalp Love Rosemary Mint Serum is formulated with rosemary oil to improve scalp circulation, reduce strand breakage and promote hair growth. The hair serum also contains mint, another beneficial hair care ingredient, to promote scalp health and soothe irritation. It also contains hyaluronic acid to moisturize your strands while reducing frizz. The hair serum hydrates and detoxes your hair, leaving it strong and healthy. To use the hair serum, add two to four drops on your hand or apply directly to your scalp before shampooing. You can also use this hair serum as an overnight treatment more even more intensive results.

Over 2,100 shoppers have given this hair serum five-star ratings. One five-star reviewer, who experienced hair loss and chronic folliculitis, shared that they noticed a “massive increase in new hair growth” in just two months. They added: “My bald spot is completely gone and has tons of new baby hairs growing out.” Another customer who deals with dermatitis and scalp buildup, noted that the scalp serum “revived” their hair. They continued: “I am subscribing to this and only this because of the magic it provided me and saved my scalp and hair.” A final shopper, dealing with postpartum hair loss, raved the hair serum “resolves my itchy scalp.”

Your hair will thank you later for using this $7 hair serum.

