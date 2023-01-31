Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are certain trends that come and go every year (baggy cargo pants, bubble dresses and bucket hats) while others tend to stick around. Cropped puffer vests have already emerged as this season’s must-have, and we’re pretty confident that this style is here to stay! And when it comes to fashion forecasting, there’s no celeb we trust more than our girl Paige DeSorbo.

The 1st Look host recommended a cropped vest during a recent Amazon Livestream. “I like wearing vests in the winter if it’s weather-appropriate,” the Summer House star said. “Especially in New York, I feel like we get so many fake seasons. We have fake winter and then we have fake spring, fake fall. Sometimes you don’t need a full coat. But I realized that the girlies in NYC are very particular about their vest length. So, this is more of a cropped one. This is one that I would say I’d probably wear more with a legging and a sweatshirt or sweatpants. This one comes in a ton of different colors, but I just really gravitate towards black everything.”

Get the Automet Puffer Vest for just $37 (originally $69) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January, 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Automet Puffer Vest is outerwear you never knew you needed. Ideal for transitional weather when it’s not too hot and not too cold, this lightweight layering piece looks amazing with athleisure. Think about how many times you’ve debated which sweatshirt or jacket to bring with you on a walk, run or hike. And nine times out of ten, you probably ended up taking it off halfway through the trip. Complete with pockets to store your belongings so you can go hands-free, this puffer vest acts as a wind shield with extra insulation to keep you warm.

There’s something so effortlessly chic about a puffer vest when worn over a long-sleeve shirt with leggings. It truly elevates any activewear or loungewear! And you can even rock this cropped vest with jeans or trousers. It’s a grab-and-go piece you’ll end up reaching for again and again!

According to reviewers, one word comes to mind when describing this puffer vest: “perfect.” “This vest is perfect,” one shopper declared. “It falls right before my butt and is the perfect amount of puffy.” Another customer gushed, “I absolutely LOVE THIS! It instantly provides warmth and fits perfectly. I wanted to be able to layer with the vest which is why I sized up and it’s perfect. 10/10!”

Take a page of out Page’s playbook and score this puffer vest on sale today!

