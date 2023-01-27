Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re getting ready for a first date or celebrating an anniversary, the same problem always arises — what to wear. To quote Katy Perry, “You change your mind like a girl changes clothes.” That’s Us, frantically combing through our closet trying to find something suitable. Our date night uniform is usually a pair of dark pants, boots and a blouse. But it’s time for a change! New year, new look. And with Valentine’s Day a few weeks away, we really want to bring the heat with our OOTNs!

Ready to retire your go-to evening ensemble in favor of an exciting new outfit? We have the perfect frock for you! This flattering sweater dress is just as comfy as it is cute. The form-fitting silhouette hugs your curves, while the waist belt provides tummy control. Plus, the side slits show off a little leg (this is date night, after all — we gotta spice it up!). Shoppers say that this cozy knit dress will keep you warm in colder weather, thanks to the high-quality fabric. We just found our winter wardrobe staple, and it’s on sale now for 25% off at Amazon!

Get the Anrabess Women’s Elegant Sweater Dress for just $45 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January, 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Anrabess Women’s Elegant Sweater Dress delivers the dream fashion combo: comfort with a confidence boost! This fabulous frock will have you looking and feeling your best. The thick fabric is soft and stretchy, skimming your shape without squeezing you in. Best of both worlds! Multiple reviewers remarked that this affordable find looks like an expensive designer dress. No one will believe you got it from Amazon!

Whereas some bodycon styles are a hard pass, this piece is a YAS! The tie-belt accentuates your waist and covers up the tummy area. Meanwhile, the sultry slits allows for unrestricted movement so you can dance the night away! And did we mention that this stylish sweater dress is available in 13 different colors, including red and pink for Valentine’s Day?

The reviews for this sweater dress read like a blockbuster smash or New York Times bestseller! In other words, this frock is a HIT. “Ladies this is a MUST have dress in the winter!” one shopper declared. “It’s stretches in all the right places and is super warm. Great value for your money. I wore it to a Christmas party and received soooo many compliments.” Another customer gushed, “The color is beautiful, the fabric is so soft, and the style is so flattering. It’s forgiving, so it can really hug curves. It’s also incredibly comfortable. It’s pretty thick, so it’s definitely a fall/winter dress!”

In terms of shoes to pair with this dress, we suggest knee-high boots or ankle booties for a dressy-casual occasion (think: bridal shower, birthday brunch, business meeting) and then heels for a fancier affair (date night, holiday party, Valentine’s Day). Grab this darling dress while it’s still on sale!

