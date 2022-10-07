17 Flattering Bodycon Dresses That Will Give You a Snatched Silhouette

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing about bodycon dresses: They can either make Us feel completely confident or incredibly insecure, depending on the design. Some skintight styles suck Us in like Spanx, shaping our silhouette and hugging our curves in all the right places. However, other form-fitting pieces accentuate our trouble areas and make Us feel uncomfortable. When done right, bodycon dresses have the power to unleash our sultry side that we usually reserve for special occasions — date night, girls’ night out and Halloween (Mean Girls, anyone?).

We tracked down 17 flattering bodycon dresses that will seriously snatch your silhouette, thanks to tummy control and ruching. The only con here is the name itself. Get ready to drop jaws and turn heads!

1. Strut into sweater weather in this mock-neck sweater dress! One shopper gushed, “This dress is amazing! Super soft, the color was spot on, and it had some stretch. Hugs the body and the sleeves are beautiful” — originally $50, now just $45!

2. Prepare to pop off in this long sleeve V-neck mini dress! According to one customer, “This dress is super flattering and soft” — just $30!

3. Shoppers say that this sleeveless midi dress hugs your curves and hides imperfections — just $29!

4. One reviewer called this ruched mini dress “flattering, stretchy and forgiving.” That’s a tummy control trifecta — originally $37, now just $29!

5. If you’ve been scrolling on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen rave reviews of this viral Skims slip dress! Leave it to Kim Kardashian to design a maxi dress that fits like a glove — just $78!

6. This slinky one-shoulder ruched dress is perfect for vacation or a fun night out — just $36!

7. Keep it casual in this sleeveless mini dress made with T-shit material. The wrap front is super flattering and the ruching provides tummy control — originally $41, now just $27!

8. Feeling bloated? Conceal your stomach in this bodycon dress with a convenient tie-waist — just $43!

9. Planning a look for fall date night? This long-sleeve drawstring mini dress would look incredible with over-the-knee boots — just $27!

10. Give the cold shoulder in this V-neck wrap midi sweater dress with batwing sleeves — originally $53, now just $50!

11. Khloe Kardashian, you’ve done it again! Shoppers are smitten with this Good American bodycon midi dress featuring a plunging cutout back — originally $130, now starting at just $52!

12. Fall fashion, you just met your match! This ASTR the Label turtleneck sweater dress makes Us want to frolic in some fall leaves or sip a pumpkin spice latte — just $98!

13. Business in the front, party in the back! Make a splash in this long-sleeve backless bodycon dress from Lulus — just $59!

14. This long-sleeve sweater dress is the perfect mini to pair with tall boots in the fall — originally $56, now just $34!

15. One customer called this off-the-shoulder number an “essential black dress every woman needs.” Featuring half sleeves and a bodycon fit, this midi dress is classy and versatile — just $59!

16. Get ready for your next holiday party in this spaghetti strap velvet midi dress with a sultry cowl neckline — just $49!

17. This stretchy rib-knit bodycon dress is a closet staple for any season. According to one reviewer, this midi is made with a “nice heavyweight material that’s very forgiving and flattering” — just $59!

