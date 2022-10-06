Add to Cart! Shop the Fall Midi Dress You’ll Wear Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When fall begins, we’re always really determined to dress our best. We can finally layer without sweating through our clothes, and we can start wearing all of the cute pieces we forgot we had stored away for the summer. And we do! At least at first. But it’s very easy to fall into wearing loungewear at every chance we get.

We have the utmost respect for comfy loungewear, but when it’s time to actually leave home, we should probably dress things up a little. We always feel better when we do! We still want to keep things easy though, which is why we searched for that perfect cozy-chic pick for practically every fall occasion!

Get the Hotouch ¾ Sleeve A-line Midi Dress starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is a highly-rated treasure that we’re happy to reveal is on Amazon Prime. It’s a pull-on style with some nice stretch to it, so it’s comfortable and you don’t have to deal with pulling a muscle trying to reach any zippers. It has a round neckline and a flowy A-line fit with a swingy hem. The torso is a little more fitted, but since the pleats of the skirt start high up, the overall fit is on the relaxed side. It’s such a flattering style that lets you skip the shapewear!

This midi-length dress also has three-quarter sleeves, which is such a great length for this weather. We also appreciate that they’re fitted, so they really won’t bunch or get in the way if you decide to layer a coat or sweater on top of this piece!

This machine-washable dress comes in over 30 colors as well, so if you’re looking for something other than what we’ve shown you so far, definitely check out the Amazon page. You’ll find mostly solids, but you can also grab a tie-dye version of a couple varieties with prints like hearts or stars!

This dress will come in handy whether you’re going to the farmers’ market, the pumpkin patch, out to brunch or dinner, to the mall, to the coffee shop or to a bridal shower. Since it comes in so many solid colors, you might even find one that works for your DIY Halloween costume!

