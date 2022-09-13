21 Loose Fall Dresses That Are So Much More Flattering Than Tight Options

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re here to bust a fashion myth once and for all: Just because a dress is loose doesn’t mean it can’t flatter your figure! We actually prefer these silhouettes, as they tend to be more comfortable to wear — and they can streamline certain imperfections we may not feel too confident about.

Now that fall is only a few weeks away from its official kick-off date, we want to pick up frocks that are made for layering or better equipped for the cooler temps. And above all else, we want to make sure the styles we select are universally flattering. Check them all out below — and get to shopping!

21 Loose Fall Dresses That Are Comfy and Flattering

Casual Day Dresses

1. This MISFAY cami dress is the ultimate basic that you can wear in so many different ways, and it’s perfect for layering — just $24 at Amazon!

2. The red and orange hues throughout the pattern of this Billabong shift dress totally scream fall vibes — get it for $66 at Nordstrom!

3. Over 2,000 shoppers say this basic muscle-sleeve dress from Daily Ritual is a major closet essential — it’s a steal for $24 at Amazon!

4. We’re obsessed with the puffy long sleeves and the off-the-shoulder cut of this EVALESS mini dress — starting at $35 at Amazon!

5. You’ll feel completely at ease while wearing this extra loose button-down dress from Roiii — starting at just $14 at Amazon!

6. Everyone needs a T-shirt dress, and we’re digging this midi version from The Drop — snag it for $50 at Amazon!

7. This Beachlunchlounge midi dress comes in two darker floral prints that are ideal for autumn — just $26 at Walmart!

8. The ruching on the hem of this Como Blu sleeveless mini adds a fun touch to an otherwise simple garment — on sale for just $10 at Walmart!

Elevated Party Dresses

9. Shoppers adore the ruffled skirt and sheer long sleeves on this Madden NYC dress — scoop it for just $20 at Walmart!

10. The way the skirt of this midi dress drapes on the body is incredibly stunning for different body types — get it for $72 at Lulus!

11. This shift mini dress basically feels like you’re rocking a nightgown, but it’s so much more elegant — it’s yours for $49 at Lulus!

12. If you want an easy dress to wear and boost your confidence, this skater dress is what you’re looking for — just $48 at Lulus!

13. You can rock this BTFBM swing dress with sneakers during the day, and throw on some heels for the nighttime — starting at $28 on Amazon!

14. A wrap dress like this silky gem will always look fantastic, no matter who’s wearing it — get it for $64 at Lulus!

15. Feel like a trendsetter while donning this pleated button-down dress from Hurykte, which comes with a matching waist-cinching belt — just $30 at Amazon!

16. The volume on this Generic midi dress will give you a dramatic yet elegant look — get it for just $25 at Amazon!

17. If you’re a fan of leopard print, you’ll adore the multicolored version on this long-sleeve mini dress from River Island — it’s yours for $75 at Nordstrom!

18. In need of a wedding guest dress? This cowl-neck midi from ASTR the Label is guaranteed to be winner — on sale for prices starting at $62 at Nordstrom!

19. For a more formal event, we think this full-length gown from WAYF is a great option to consider — starting at $55 at Nordstrom!

20. A one-shoulder dress like this one from ZileZile is the definition of understated elegance — starting at just $20 at Amazon!

21. This ruffly mini dress from AlvaQ is absolutely adorable and seriously popular with shoppers — starting at $30 on Amazon!

