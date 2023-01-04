Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every season, there seems to be a sweater trend that soars. In the past, it’s been cable-knit cardigans and cashmere crewnecks. This year, it’s all about stripes. But as opposed to some of the fads from before, this style is going to stick around — trust Us. Totally timeless, this classic look is simple enough not to get oversaturated or stale. But it’s also an easy way to take your winter wardrobe from casual to chic!

While browsing Amazon’s bestselling knits, one striped sweater immediately caught our eye. Featuring lantern sleeves and defined shoulder details, this ribbed crewneck looks like something you might find in a department store or a designer boutique. It’s effortlessly fashion-forward with a flattering fit! And there are so many ways to style it (more details below).

If you’re on the hunt for a new sweater that you can rock from work on a weekday to brunch on the weekend, we have the perfect pullover for you. Keep scrolling to shop this standout sweater — on sale now from Amazon!

Get the Pretty Garden Women’s Lantern Sleeve Crewneck Ribbed Knit Pullover for just $39 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January, 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Pretty Garden Women’s Lantern Sleeve Crewneck Ribbed Knit Pullover is the elevated sweater we’ve always been searching for. The last thing we need is another cozy oversized tunic to pair with leggings or a fuzzy hoodie to cuddle on the couch in. This sweater, however, is soft and warm with style for days. While the fit is relaxed, the cut is tapered in all the right places for a flattering silhouette. And the overall design is utterly unique, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Available in multiple different colors (both striped and solid), this sweater is a closet staple for colder weather. Tuck this pullover into pants (we suggest slim-fit denim, trousers or faux leather) and add boots, sneakers or flats for an everyday look. You could also pair this sweater with a skirt or shorts with sheer tights and tall boots. Obsessed with all the endless options!

Shoppers rave that this structured sweater is surprisingly soft, warm and high-quality. “This is my go-to sweater now!” one customer gushed. “I absolutely love this! This sweater is super flattering, stretchy, and soft.” Another reviewer raved, “This sweater is gorgeous! The material is very soft (not itchy at all) and has nice stretch to it. It feels like much better quality than I was expecting for the price. The lantern sleeves and structured shoulder hem give this piece a higher-end fashion feel.” And if you’re concerned about the shoulder details, one shopper assured Us, “I was worried the shoulder detail would make me look too linebacker but it was perfect.”

Suit up for sweater weather with this sophisticated striped pullover — on sale at Amazon!

