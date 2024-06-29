Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Am I the only one who has mostly black and other neutral-colored shoes? I don’t know how my shoe game became so boring, but this summer, I’ve been on a mission to change that. Most of the fun printed and colorful shoes I landed on cost over $100, so I was surprised when I found this stylish pair of sandals that look like they came straight off the Prada runway, sans the hefty price tag. In fact, they’re over 30% off on Amazon, making them only $62 before Prime Day!

The Palladium Revolt Sandals are a dream come true. They’re not just comfortable, they also have a unique look and are affordable. The chunky, textured heel adds a distinct charm, especially when paired with jeans or shorts. The hook-and-loop strap uppers not only give the sandals added character but also make them easy to put on and take off. They offer the best ankle support for long walking distances, such as making your way to your favorite concert. The sole of the shoes feels cushiony on your feet, a pleasant surprise considering most platform heels are hard. I can’t wait to carry them into fall when I can style them with my favorite cardigans.

Get the Palladium Revolt Sandals (originally $90) for $62 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

It’s no secret that I love these shoes, and plenty of Amazon reviewers back me up.

“Most comfy shoes ever and so cute!” an impressed shopper said. “This is my second pair. I went back to the shoe store I bought my first pair from, but they were already out of season. I jumped on Amazon to see if I could find them. My first pair is filthy, and I wear them in my studio. Now I’ll have a second to keep clean. I also bought the green as well. You need to know they run huge!! I’m a size 10.. these are a size 8!”

Another reviewer took them on vacation and wrote: “These sandals are so cute and comfortable. I hiked through the rainforest in Costa Rica with them and socks, and they held up great.”

“I love platform sandals that are good for longer sessions of walking, and these are perfect,” a final shopper said. “I didn’t get any blisters even the first time I wore them, and I get compliments on them all the time. They’re pretty easy to wash, too.”

Only select sandal colors, including my favorite (Blue Art), are on sale before Prime Day. They’re selling fast, so hurry and grab a pair!

