Pamela Anderson Loves This Concealer From Clean Beauty Brand Ilia

We have this theory that certain pop culture icons look exactly like they did when they first became famous — immortalized forever. There are countless examples, but ever since Pamela Anderson appeared in Baywatch, she has retained her same legendary look.

So, what’s one of her best-kept beauty secrets? The actress told Elle, “Moisture is the best anti-aging trick. I use a humidifier in dry climates.” Although we’re not quite sure which specific humidifier Pamela uses, here are some of Amazon’s bestsellers for inspo. Another go-to product that keeps the mother of two fresh-faced and fabulous is the Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer. “It’s good,” Pamela told British Vogue, while going through her bag of essentials. “I love Ilia. Ilia’s really beautiful.”

I’m also a big fan of this concealer! The consistency is so smooth, and the coverage is just the right middle ground — not too heavy and not too light. Keep reading to shop this celeb-approved concealer!

Get the Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer is makeup and skincare in one! This award-winning beauty product diminishes the appearance of dark circles, discoloration and blemishes while improving your skin over time. Formulated with vitamin C, mastic and albizia julibrissin bark extract, this buildable concealer helps reduce wrinkles, smooth skin and brighten your complexion. The light-as-a-feather, creamy texture provides medium coverage minus the creases. Safe for sensitive skin (I can attest to that!) and dermatologist-tested, this clean concealer is vegan, cruelty-free and oil-free. Available in 19 different shades!

One professional makeup artist left a rave review for this Ilia concealer: “I’ve worked in high-end department stores with the most famous cosmetic brands in the world. I have NEVER found a concealer that works like this! My biggest issue are dark circles. I’ve always had to use a corrector then a concealer for the best coverage. Not anymore! Not sure how they did it but with only this product, my dark circles are no more!”

Take a page out of Pamela’s book (and a beauty product out of her bag!) by trying this incredible Ilia concealer today.

