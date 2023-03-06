Kyle Richards Loves This Moisturizing Oil for a ‘Little Glow’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin looks so luminous and plump directly after finishing up our skincare routine — but five minutes later, we look in the mirror and it’s like our face has sucked up all of the moisture and spat it back out. Our complexion, once again, looks dull, dry, uneven and unhealthy.

We want our skincare routine to be filled with products that boast both long-term benefits and day-long (or night-long) results that boost our confidence for more than just a few minutes. We want our skin to look lit from within, whether it’s bare or underneath makeup. Luckily, Kyle Richards has a great recommendation for making it happen!

$75.00 See it!

Get the Nurse Jamie Make Nice Moisturizing Oil for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

This facial oil is a luxury find, but we know it will be worth it. Not only do we love Nurse Jamie, but this oil now has Richards’ official seal of approval — her daughter’s too! The Real Housewives star recently went live on Amazon with her youngest, Portia Umansky, to share their favorite beauty and fashion products!

“You guys know that a lot of us are big fans of Nurse Jamie,” Richards said before introducing the product. “I would put this on after I cleanse my face,” she said. “I would do it at nighttime before my other creams. You could also put it under your makeup. It does give a little glow if you put it under your [foundation].” Umansky added, “It smells really good too,” and Richards agreed!

This moisturizing facial oil is made with 100% botanical oils, its key ingredients being calming, hydrating calendula oil and nourishing rosehip oil. Together, they work to “infuse the skin with a mega-dose of hydration rich in antioxidants.” That goes for your face or your body!

You can use this oil daily or as needed. It’s also recommended that you use it with a beauty tool for optimal results. Richards noted that she uses a roller from Nurse Jamie with this product. You can add one to your Amazon cart too!

